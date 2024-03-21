Technically the X7 is not an SUV, but this X7 competitor is.

In the Netherlands we look at spacious cars a little differently than in the rest of the world. In principle, you can go on holiday with your family in a Peugeot 108. And if you want luxury, a Volkswagen Polo is also possible. The neighbor is a show-off, because he is going to the south of France with the Renault Kadjar (and Tabbert behind it).

That Audi A6 from yesterday (that diesel basher with 400 hp) had seven seats with the most clumsy back seat ever. They do that a little better in other parts of the world. Such as in the United States. Because there they have THIS at their disposal. And what do we mean by 'this'? Well, this Infiniti QX80, a direct X7 competitor. The QX80 is the top model of the QX line, the SUVs and crossovers of the Japanese luxury brand that failed more in the Netherlands than Höllenboer's second single after 'Busje Komt Zo'.

We don't just make that far-fetched bridge, because this enormous SUV is actually the perfect alternative to a bus. As René van der Gijp would say: “That car is so big, it has its own conductor!”

Full house

The monster is indeed large taller then the X7. The Infiniti QX80 is 5.34 meters long and the Japanese Americans are proud to announce that the car is more spacious than ever. There is 18% more space on the back seat, and the space in the third row increases by as much as 54%. The interior is typical for American Japanese: lots of luxury, tech and just not the superior German finishing level. Unlike the epically bare Germans, this car is packed with equipment. It's really full steam ahead.

So much that we want to highlight a few things. The thing is packed with cameras, so you can keep an eye on what's happening in which seat. Speaking of seats, you can now also get a massage function and seat heating in the second row. The third row of seats has heated seats. As standard you have 14 speakers (600 Watt), but you can order a Klipsch audio system with 24 speakers.

Technology X7 competitor

Then the technology of this real SUV. The competitors of the Inifniti QX80 are in fact large crossovers, because they have a self-supporting body. The QX80 sits on a ladder chassis on which they placed the carriage. In terms of engines, the Infiniti keeps up with the times. The naturally aspirated 5.6 liter V8 from the outgoing generation has been discontinued.

In its place is a 3.5 V6 with two turbos, which can deliver more power (450 hp) and torque (700 Nm) than the old eight-cylinder. The transmission is a nine-speed automatic. Special: four-wheel drive is not standard! There are four equipment levels: Pure, Luxury, Sensory, Autograph.

The Inifniti QX80 is not officially coming to the Netherlands, although there will probably be someone who wants to live a super-unique life. Someone who absolutely should not have a BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS or Range Rover. Would you also like to drive a QX80 like this? Then we recommend that you rent a 'Fullsize Luxury SUV' during your road trip. There will be a picture of a premium German, but you will always get an Infiniti. Still better than bumping to Hersonissos in that 108.

Read more? These are 11 cheap cars with a lot of power!

This article X7 competitor is 15 cm longer (and can tow 3,885 kg) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#competitor #longer #tow