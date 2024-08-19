Home World

The social network X closes its division in Brazil after conflicts with the judiciary, but remains available online for the time being and defends freedom of expression.

Social network X (formerly Twitter) has announced that it will close its division in Brazil, according to a report by NextG.tvThis move comes against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict with the Brazilian judiciary, which the company says sought to impose unlawful censorship measures. Despite the closure, the platform itself will remain available online for the time being.

X in conflict with the Brazilian justice system

X’s decision to withdraw from Brazil is a direct reaction to the actions of the Brazilian judiciary. According to X, the judiciary attempted to impose censorship measures without sufficient legal basis. In particular, the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes was criticized for allegedly threatening X’s employees with prison sentences if they did not comply with the orders.

Elon Musk, who recently gave a talk with Donald Trump on Xstressed in a public statement that the company consciously decided against these censorship measures. He claims that had X complied with the orders of the judiciary, it would have been forced to secretly violate laws in Brazil, Argentina, the United States and other countries.

Musk as an advocate of freedom of speech?

Musk and the company portray X’s move as a defense of freedom of expression. It was a conscious decision not to bow to the allegedly illegal censorship and not to pass user data on to the authorities. However, this portrayal is not without irony. Musk and X themselves are often criticized for undermining freedom of expression and for not being transparent about user data. Musk, who is one of the richest people in the worldhas previously spread false information on the platform and used user data for AI models without the explicit consent of users.

Long-running legal dispute

The conflict between X and the Brazilian judiciary, in particular with Judge Alexandre de Moraes, is not new. This dispute has been going on for some time and has now culminated in X’s decision to largely cease its activities in Brazil.

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether Platform X will remain permanently available in Brazil. However, the current step clearly shows that the company is not prepared to bow to the requirements of the Brazilian judiciary, even if this means giving up an important market.