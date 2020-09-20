His ex-wife Aarti Bajaj has come out in support after Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual exploitation. Aarti Bajaj has called it the worst stunt ever by Payal Ghosh alleging sexual abuse. Aarti Bajaj has called Anurag Kashyap a rockstar.

Aarti Bajaj’s Instagram post

Aarti Bajaj wrote on her Instagram account, ‘Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. As you empower women, continue to do so and create safe spaces for all of them. I first see it with our daughter. There is no honesty left in the world and the world is full of useless people. If all people, who used their energy to hate others, used it creatively, then this world would be better.



Aarti Bajaj said- first got angry and then laughed

Aarti Bajaj further wrote, ‘The worst stunt ever, I got angry at this and then laughed. I am sad that you have to go through this. This is their standard. Always be at a height and keep raising your voice. We love you

Payal Ghosh said – My security is threatened

Payal Ghosh tweeted, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully punished me and treated me badly. PMO and Narendra Modi ji, take action on this and show the devil hidden behind this creative person. I know that it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘

Payal Ghosh’s tweet

Anurag Kashyap said – all are foundations

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap tweeted that all this is happening to silence him. Anurag Kashyap tweeted a total of four tweets one after another addressed to Payal Ghosh and said, “Just say whatever your allegations are, all of you are baseless”.