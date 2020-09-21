Film director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh, after which the director’s first wife Aarti Bajaj has come out in support of him. Anurag Kashyap’s X Wife Aarti shared a screenshot of a tweet by Anurag Kashyap.

X wife in support of Anurag Kashyap

Aarti Bajaj wrote, “I am the first wife .. Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. Keep empowering women as usual and keep the safest place for them. I see all this for our daughter. There is no honesty here No, and the world is filled with losers and people with no brains. Those who are thirsty for the blood of any person who raises their voice. “

He further wrote, “If people put energy into hatred and do some good work, then the world can become a better place. This is the worst thing I’ve seen so far. First I got angry and then I Laugh out loud because it can’t be made more than this. I’m sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of it. Keep using your voice, we all love you. “

Payal Ghosh’s charge

Payal tweeted, accusing Anurag Kashyap. He wrote, “Anurag Kashyap forcefully and abused me.” Payal Ghosh tagged PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account, wrote, “Please take action on this and show the country the devil behind this person. I know that it can harm me, my security is in danger. Please Please help. “

Anurag Kashyap told the baseless

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted a lot through social media and has described Payal’s allegations as baseless. Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on. No one used to silence me and lied so much that while being a woman I dragged other women too. Be modest. Madam. I will just say that whatever the allegations are, all of you are baseless. The rest accusing me, dragging my artists and Bachchan family together could not even kill the stool. Madam has two marriages, if she is a crime So I agree and have a lot of love, that too I accept. Whether I have a first wife or a second wife. “

Anurag Kashyap further writes, “Or any girlfriend or a lot of actresses I’ve worked with, or the entire girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve met, just In or between the people. I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate any price. The rest of what happens is seen. How much is true in your video, the rest is just you Dua and Pyaar. Apologies for answering your English in Hindi. “