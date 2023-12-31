Gamers love it do streaming of your content, whether to create a career or just for fun. On consoleHowever, it is a little more difficult to stream if there is no official support. Now, Elon Musk's X/Twitter he said the company is working on it.
Precisely, Musk has replied to user AlexJonesMW3 who asked Musk if there's any chance of X coming to consoles as a streaming app, similar to what Twitch does.
Musk then responded with a simple: “Yes, we are working on it“.
The words of Elon Musk
Obviously this statement should not be considered as a confirmation that it is direct streaming on X via PlayStation that it is arriving and above all that it arrives quickly.
Musk only confirmed that it's something the company is working on, but it is unclear how actively and with how much conviction. Let's also assume that the discussion, although linked to PlayStation, also applies to Xbox.
Recall that currently there is no console support whatsoever for X/Twitter. Sony and Microsoft have removed the ability to upload images and videos directly to Musk's platform. We hope that there will be updates on the situation next year.
