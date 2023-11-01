On that occasion, he explained that the company was facing financial difficulties and was involved in a “reverse startup” process, i.e. transformation aimed at becoming a more compact society instead of expanding a reversal from what usually occurs in a startup.

This situation is in line with what Musk had previously shared with his employees last March.

The tycoon acquired the platform for around $44 billion in October 2022, but the most recent data indicates a notable decrease in its value, which fell below 50% compared to the initial investment .

Elon Musk’s Twitter, now known as X, blows out the first candle in a complicated phase.

Repercussions on employees

X isn’t the only tech company to see a contraction in this regard; for example, the current valuation of $19 billion is only slightly higher than that of Snap, the company behind Snapchat, valued at around $16 billion.

From the new management, an approach aimed at reducing costs emerged, which included the dismissal of a significant number of employees.

This has led over time to staff shortages in critical areas of operational management, causing occasional interruptions in the services offered by

It is legitimate to ask whether X’s employees are suffering the most serious consequences of this situation.

In this sense, Phil Haslett, founder of EquityZenpointed out that since X is a private company, it is able to offer shares at subsidized prices in employee compensation packages.

The situation could in fact lead to real benefits for the latter, who could obtain a greater share of shares.

Haslett also stated that the decline in X’s valuation is not surprising, but rather the speed with which it occurred raises some concerns.

The name change, adopted last July, represents a symbol of the new direction wanted by Musk, who introduced subscription plans – currently three different types – and appointed Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal executive, as CEO.

In the future, Musk has the ambition to transform X into an increasingly complete app, with support for video calls, banking functions and much more.