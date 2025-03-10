The social network X (formerly known as Twitter) is suffering problems from approximately 10:30 in the morning of this Monday, March 10.

Elon Musk’s property platform seems not to be working normally since this morning, with users having problems accessing the app. Apparently, The page does not charge at allso users cannot access, see or publish anything from their profile.

From Downdetector, it is observed A peak of incidents from 10:30 this morning With most users pointing out that Twitter does not charge them. For now the company has not explained anything, and surely it is working to solve the problem, qIt affects users worldwide.