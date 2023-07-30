The latest news from around the world Twitter/X demonstrate further steps of a transition now definitely underway, with lots of important changes such as the fact that i tweets are apparently now called “posts” and the presence of one giant strobe X on the roof of the company headquarters.
As for the first information, there is still no official announcement but the definition emerges from a recent update of the Twitter app, following which it seems that “retweets” are defined as “reposts”. The question is not yet well defined, also because it is not known to everyone and it is not visible in the web version of Twitter/X, but it would represent a change radical.
After the abandonment of the Twitter name for “X”, the iconic reference to the original messaging app would also be eliminated with the replacement of “tweet”, which has now become a real neologism in this area, with a more anonymous “post”, continuing the work of rebranding who has already seen the famous blue bird disappear.
A giant strobe X in San Francisco
Just so as not to miss anything, Elon Musk has seen fit to strongly emphasize his idea of changing the company’s name by placing a giant X on the roof of the ex-Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. L’sign in question is bright and equipped with stroboscopic effects, which has practically shocked the surrounding environment.
Precisely in line with Musk’s personality, the sign casts light on the whole neighborhoodcomplete with stroboscopic flashes that will not fail to arouse considerable protests throughout the neighborhood, also considering that such an installation probably does not comply with any regulatory plan.
These are the further steps taken by the new administration on the transformation of the platform: just a few days ago Elon Musk began to talk about a rebranding of Twitter in X, in some statements that essentially seemed like jokes, but the question immediately became decidedly real. Already the next morning the logo had changed to “X”, with the abandonment of the famous bird and the CEO trying to explain this change in the new vision of the platform.
#Tweets #posts #Elon #Musk #puts #giant #strobe #sign #headquarters
Leave a Reply