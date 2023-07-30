The latest news from around the world Twitter/X demonstrate further steps of a transition now definitely underway, with lots of important changes such as the fact that i tweets are apparently now called “posts” and the presence of one giant strobe X on the roof of the company headquarters.

As for the first information, there is still no official announcement but the definition emerges from a recent update of the Twitter app, following which it seems that “retweets” are defined as “reposts”. The question is not yet well defined, also because it is not known to everyone and it is not visible in the web version of Twitter/X, but it would represent a change radical.

After the abandonment of the Twitter name for “X”, the iconic reference to the original messaging app would also be eliminated with the replacement of “tweet”, which has now become a real neologism in this area, with a more anonymous “post”, continuing the work of rebranding who has already seen the famous blue bird disappear.