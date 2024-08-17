Government relations profile says social media will remain available in the country, but Brazilians have a choice to make: “Democracy or Alexandre de Moraes”

THE profile of Global Government Relations at X (formerly Twitter) announced this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) that it will close its office in Brazil. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of decisions by the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

The company released the full text of Moraes’ alleged decision, which is being processed under seal. In this image, it is possible to see that the minister requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities. The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to block the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order.

According to X, the decision has immediate effect, but the social network remains available to Brazilian users.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process,” says X.

THE Poder360 tried to contact the STF’s press office, but was unsuccessful in finding a valid telephone number or email address to confirm the authenticity of the document published by X. This digital newspaper will continue trying to contact the Supreme Court and this text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.