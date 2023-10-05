X (formerly Twitter) has certainly undergone substantial changes in recent months, especially after the arrival of Elon Musk as the new CEO who decided to revolutionize the platform. Not everything has always gone down well with users, such as the various controversies over the paid plan, however today we want to talk about a new aesthetic choice much more minimal which many might also like.

X: the new layout for articles has arrived

X is about to change the interface when an article is published on the platform. The change is already operational and is slowly spreading among all users: from now on the titles will no longer be displayed.

In short, before sharing an article, what was shown was an image with the name of the site in question and the title underneath. From now on only the photo will be shown. This minimal structure is according to many (Musk first and foremost) more pleasing to the eye and able to limit clickbait.

Everything seems to have landed on iOS devices while for the moment there have been no confirmations regarding Android, but surely the change will soon be distributed to everyone.