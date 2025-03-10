03/10/2025



Updated at 11: 32h.





Social network X has suffered a fall that has affected thousands of users. According to the ‘Downdector’ portal, it has occurred at around 10.30 am on Monday, peninsular time. Around 11.15, about 45 minutes later, it has started working.

Of the total reported problems, 49% were related to loadcontributes the aforementioned portal. Likewise, 26% of the reports corresponded to the application, and 25%, to the website from an Internet browser.

Failures in the social network lately They are being more frequent than usual. Thus, this weekend, on Saturday night, there were difficulties when choosing messages published in it to later insert them on another page.

This last December, X users reported a fall in the social network that extended for several hours.