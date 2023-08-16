Twitter, now renamed X, is said to have slowed down access to content from competing platforms such as Bluesky, Facebook and Instagram. That writes The Washington Post Tuesday. Traffic to media websites such as the Reuters news agency and The New York Times, would be delayed. The peculiarity has now been rectified, X told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the American newspaper wrote, based on its own tests, that users had to wait about five seconds for the websites in question to load. Reuters also noticed a delay in clicking the media in question. However, X did not elaborate on the cause of the difference in loading speed with other links.

It is not clear whether the platform deliberately incorporated the technical delay into its system. It is well known that Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October, does not maintain a cordial relationship with news organizations and journalists who report critically on his companies, including X, Tesla and SpaceX.

Late last year, accounts from CNN journalists, The New York Times and The Washington Post — media that, among other things, question the fickle way Musk runs Twitter — removed from the platform for no reason. Musk later stated that reporters had put a live location of him online — so-called doxing. However, he never provided evidence for that claim. The accounts were restored in December.