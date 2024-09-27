OX was blocked by order of Moraes after Elon Musk, owner of the social network, did not obey a subpoena made in a message on X itself. | Photo: Antônio Lacerda/EFE

Elon Musk’s social network X once again spoke out about the blockade in Brazil, through one of its official accounts.

The company’s global affairs team made a publication, this Thursday (26), on the platform, saying that X will continue to defend freedom of expression in Brazil through the courts.

Still in the official statement, the social network said that access to the messaging platform by the Brazilian population “is essential for a dynamic democracy”.

Therefore, “X is committed to protecting freedom of expression within the limits of the law, and we recognize and respect the sovereignty of the countries in which we operate,” the global affairs team wrote.

Also this Thursday, the defense of social network

In the document, the defense says that “X adopted all the measures indicated by Your Excellency as necessary to reestablish the functioning of the platform in Brazil.”

The social network was suspended at the end of August by order of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, a decision that was later confirmed unanimously by the first panel of the Court.

X’s posts are accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.