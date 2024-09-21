Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 20/09/2024 – 22:04

The social network X reported having sent this Friday (20) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the name of lawyer Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova to act as the company’s legal representative in the country.

The submission was made to comply with the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who gave the company a 24-hour deadline to prove the reactivation of representation in Brazil. deadline ended at 9:29 p.m..

Related news:

Yesterday (19), the minister asked the company to send registration documents to the Commercial Board and to prove the appointment of the lawyer to officially represent the company.

Last month, Moraes took X offline after the company closed its Brazilian office, a mandatory condition for any firm to operate in the country.

On August 17, billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network, announced the closure of the company’s headquarters in Brazil after the network was fined for refusing to comply with the order to remove profiles of those investigated by the Court for publishing messages considered antidemocratic.