The social network X released new confidential documents on Wednesday night (14) containing requests for registration information of network users signed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to the company, the requests are not limited to data from users living in Brazil, but also affect residents of the United States and Argentina.

“We have received new requests for censorship and personal information about our users, affecting not only Brazilians, but also residents of the United States and Argentina. We share this information here in the interest of essential transparency,” X said in a statement. publication made on its Global Government Affairs account.

The first document released by the company is dated July 23. It is a letter signed by Minister Moraes, identified as confidential, requesting X to provide, within five days, the registration data of a list of right-wing profiles and other common people on the social network.

Among the profiles mentioned, 12 in total, is that of Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine close to the Bolsonaro family who is a political consultant and marketer, and that of influencer Gabriella Labre.

The request was made following a request from the Federal Police delegate identified as Fabio Fajngold, and aims to obtain information about these users for an investigation.

The other confidential document is an urgent subpoena, dated August 12, also signed by Moraes, ordering X to provide, within 24 hours, the registration data of the profile identified as “@allanconta”, which currently appears on the social network as being withheld for Brazil and appears to belong to journalist Allan dos Santos. The document states that, if X did not comply with this order, the company would be subject to a daily fine of R$100,000 and the criminal liability of the legal representative.

The most recent document released, dated August 13, was also signed by Moraes and states that, given the failure to comply with previous court orders, a fine of R$50,000 was imposed on X, who would have five days to make the payment.

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the release of the documents. In a response published on the Global Government Affairs account postMusk called the requests “crazy.”

In a post made on your X accountinfluencer Labre expressed surprise and questioned the presence of her username in Moraes’ request.

“This censorship is becoming increasingly difficult in Brazil,” she wrote.

THE People’s Gazette contacted the STF, which stated that it will not comment on the new publications.