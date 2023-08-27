Madrid has nearly 300,000 trees scattered throughout its streets. They are the ones that connect the lungs of the city. The more trees there are between the parks, the better the benefits that urban vegetation has in cities are spread: shade, freshness and cleanliness of the air from pollution particles. If the current project that the Community of Madrid has to expand metro line 11 goes ahead, there will be 880 fewer trees in the streets through which this first section of the line will pass, which goes from Plaza Elíptica to Conde de Casal. The construction of five stations —Comillas, Madrid Río, Palos de la Frontera, Atocha and Conde de Casal— is going to cause the loss of a good part of its trees due to felling and transplanting in 17 points of the city.

The infrastructure seeks to connect the north with the south of the city and cover the public transport needs of those areas. The neighbors want the subway, but not at the expense of their trees. “Metro yes, but not like this” is one of the demands that neighborhood associations have been fighting for since February of this year, when a red and white fence appeared around the grove of plane trees that were more than 50 years old in Madrid Río . The fence surrounded the trees that were going to be felled, which caused the outrage of the surrounding neighborhoods and they began to investigate the project. Six months later, the Community of Madrid has prepared a new environmental assessment that reduces felling from 1,027 to 664 and 216 transplants. The neighborhood struggle has been spreading in the same way as the layout of the new metro line: residents see viable alternatives that could further reduce felling in most stations. These are the trees that will be lost if the project goes ahead.

The layout begins at the Plaza Elíptica station, which will be excavated manually (with less aggressive machinery than the tunnel boring machine) until the first new station, Comillas. Along the way, a ventilation shaft and an emergency exit will be opened. The well will cost 11 trees and the emergency exit another six. But the first new station and large felling will be in the Comillas park, in the Carabanchel district. The tunnel boring machine that will excavate the rest of the route of the line will also enter there. The park, which is 44 years old, is the only redoubt of vegetation in the neighborhood, but the tunnel boring machine needs an area with auxiliary facilities to place the machinery that will destroy almost 200 trees.

The residents of Comillas were among the first to protest. They held a demonstration from the park to the Toledo bridge, which connects the districts of Carabanchel and Arganzuela, to join the rest of the concentration, which was shouting next to the red and white fence of Madrid Río.

madrid river

The Madrid Río station has been the spearhead of the fight against the felling of trees. The 54-year-old plane trees that shade the Arganzuela park and with a height of more than five stories were going to be felled. They were marked for being inside the red and white fence, which is still standing. The fence has been the place of demonstration of resistance of the neighbors. Every afternoon they painted the fence and put up signs against logging. At night, everything was cleaned by a tireless worker known by the neighbors as sisyphus, alluding to the Greek myth of the man who was condemned by the gods to climb a rock to the top of a mountain, where it would fall again under its own weight, and again painted it white and red. So for months.

The Community of Madrid, with the new simplified environmental assessment, has given in and has modified the method of extracting land to save most of the historic grove. Instead of building a concrete ramp for the trucks to pull the excavated dirt out of the middle of the grove, you’ll do vertical dirt removal, which is a bit more complicated. Now 117 trees will be felled and 61 will be transplanted, according to the documents of the Community of Madrid. Before they were going to start 250.

For the neighbors this is insufficient. At the beginning of the project, the station was outside the park, on the Paseo de Yeserías, and that location only cost 22 trees. The fight to remove the station from the park continues with the allegations to the project. The residents accuse the Community of Madrid of falsifying the plans to use as an excuse a pipe from the Canal de Isabel II that prevents the work from being carried out on the promenade, and they affirm that this pipe would be right outside the station and would not prevent its construction. The route continues to Palos de la Frontera, but leaves 11 fellings and 23 transplants at three points in Legazpi before reaching the station through ventilation shafts and emergency exits.

sticks of the border

The residents of Palos de la Frontera took longer than those of Madrid Río to find out what was going to happen in their neighbourhood, but the neighborhood movement has become very strong in that area. In June they began to meet to organize protests and publicity actions so that everyone around them would find out what was going to happen: they pointed out the trees that were going to be felled with signs with a red cross. In this area, 70 trees are now going to be cut down and 25 are transplanted, but before that, 64 trees from Áncora street also disappeared. Once again, by the ramp that they were going to build so that the trucks would take out the excavated earth. Instead of running on the road as planned now, which means cutting street traffic, they were going to build it on the sidewalks, destroying trees four stories high.

Despite the fact that the trees on Áncora street have been saved, the residents of Palos de la Frontera continue to protest. They believe that the ones in the Palestina garden can also be saved, where an electrical substation will be located that could be placed in the space between metro line 11 and line 3, which also passes through Palos de la Frontera. Now they hold rallies every Thursday afternoon called chirps against logging.

Atocha Renfe

In Atocha the mobilizations are beginning to awaken. Several residents of Paseo de la Infanta Isabel, Paseo de la Reina Cristina and Avenida de la Ciudad de Barcelona have sent joint allegations to the project. They explain, among other things, “that they have not been duly informed.” Their allegations have one page, compared to the 90 that they have presented from the platform no to felling. In Atocha, 70 trees will fall and nine will be transplanted. Another white and red fence has already appeared there that surrounds a construction area where a gas station is being dismantled. Little by little, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure is advancing with a work that has been delayed for five months since logging stopped to study better options.

In Atocha trees of up to 20 meters will fall, just behind the gas station. And there seems to be no way to save them. One of the allegations to the project proposes that the ramp to remove all the earth from the excavation, which is a temporary installation and is going to be built on the sidewalk of the Paseo de la Infanta Isabel, where 23 plane trees up to 12 meters high will be uprooted. height, be built on the road to avoid having to cut them down. To do this, yes, it would be necessary to cut the traffic on Paseo de la Reina Cristina and part of the Atocha roundabout, one of the busiest areas of the city. Along the way to Conde de Casal, another three trees are doomed and 15 will be transplanted.

Count of Casal

In Conde de Casal, 95 trees are going to be felled and 43 are going to be transplanted. There the echo of the neighbors about the felling of trees has hardly been heard, despite the fact that it is on the podium of the three most affected areas, after Comillas and Madrid Rio. “In Conde de Casal there is no neighborhood association and it is more difficult to get there,” explains Susana de la Higuera, spokesperson for the movement. no to felling. Avenida del Mediterráneo, in the section from the M-30 to the Conde de Casal roundabout, will be practically without shade. The palm trees from the roundabout and those that go up the boulevard from Calle del Doctor Esquerdo are also going to fall. The rest of the felling will take place on both sides of the M-30, since auxiliary installation areas will be built in those spaces, as well as a ramp to remove the earth: 28 trees felled and 20 transplanted for this purpose. The tunnel boring machine will come out in a space on another side of the M-30, where 47 trees will be felled and nine will be transplanted.

The Ministry of the Environment has found it necessary to extend the deadline for claims until September 6. In principle they could be presented until August 24. The allegations regarding the project are addressed to this council because they are in charge of authorizing it together with the Madrid City Council. Once the term is over, they will study the proposals. It depends on the number of allegations admitted that the lives of these trees and the shadow of Madrid are saved.

