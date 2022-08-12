War is a terrain well fertilized for speculation, but the images speak for themselves. On Thursday, the American company Maxar Technologies, based in Colorado, provided samples of the destruction at the Russian Saki air base, near the town of Novofedorivka, on the western coast of Crimea. The photographs were captured 24 hours earlier by their satellites.

According to these images, at least eight Sukhoi 24 and Sukhoi 30 combat aircraft, manufactured and owned by Russia, suffered significant damage or practically disappeared from the map. The satellites also show the destruction of a hangar in the northwest corner and another building that seems to serve as a terminal. Russia defends that the damage to this airfield, preceded by several explosions recorded and broadcast on social networks by citizens in neighboring towns, were the result of the accidental detonation of ammunition on Tuesday.

According to Moscow, at least one person was killed and five were injured. The Government of Volodímir Zelenski has not assumed that it was an attack by the Ukrainian army, but a government source who prefers anonymity has assured EL PAÍS that it was the work of his country’s special forces.

The viewing of the satellite photographs distributed by Maxar and, previously, by the also American company Planet Labs, allows locating the places within the base that were hit, in some cases with obvious craters, generally the result of a strong impact and subsequent explosion. Several positions enabled for the parking of the fighters and the two mentioned buildings are heavily damaged. Other facilities or vehicles in the central zone of the affected area, as well as the runway, remain intact. This suggests that either the accident with the detonation of ammunition reported by the Kremlin was extremely selective or it was actually an offensive by Ukrainian forces, albeit with great precision.

This last possibility raises new questions: why doesn’t the Zelensky Executive take responsibility? Several departments of the Ukrainian Government consulted, they maintain the official version, that is, they do not assume responsibility, although they leave a few doors open, between a certain sarcasm and ambiguity. On Tuesday, two of the strong men around Zelesnki, advisers Mikhailo Podoliak and Andrei Yermak, said that the explosions in Saki could be related to the “ineffectiveness” of the Russian Armed Forces or even their “clumsiness”. The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, even suggested, and there was the tinkle, that perhaps it had to do with the fact that some Russian military had been smoking on the airfield – a theory that many Ukrainian citizens like.

To questions on Thursday from the Reuters agency, Podoliak went a little further: “Officially we are not confirming or denying anything; there are numerous scenarios of what could have happened… considering that there were multiple epicenters of explosions at exactly the same time.” This adviser, a very important figure in the negotiations held to date between Ukraine and Russia, pointedly stated on his Twitter account: “Legally, Donetsk and Crimea have the same status as Mariupol or Melitopol.” That is, they are subject to possible attacks for their reconquest. The question would be if this would be the first objective of what in kyiv they call the “counteroffensive” in the territory occupied by the Russian army. Zelensky has stated in your Telegram profile that the war can only end with the “liberation of Crimea”, a peninsula occupied and annexed by Moscow in February 2014.

Kilometer queues of vehicles

If the responsibility of the Ukrainian special forces is confirmed, it would undoubtedly be their biggest blow against the Russian army and the first in Crimea, where hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens live. Many of them were surprised by the explosions at the air base while vacationing on the beaches of the West Coast. Images spread on social networks show kilometric queues of vehicles heading east, to the Kerch Strait. The source consulted by EL PAÍS has not specified whether these special forces are the ones that operate regularly in the Ukrainian army or are, instead, the so-called “partisans”, members of the country’s resistance in the occupied territories and who have already hit pro-Russian targets.

Whether or not they were the authors of the attack, directly, through sabotage or by pointing out the objective, the analysis of the images leaves little room for the accident that the Kremlin defends. Ukrainian analysts and press speculate about the weapon used. From May to August 1, the US administration of Joe Biden has sent a total of 16 Himars systems, multiple missile launchers in tremendous demand by kyiv ―Minister Reznikov has pointed out that it would take a hundred of these weapons to counter the Russian advance. These systems allow the consecutive launch of six missiles, with a range of around 80 kilometers, or a single ground-to-ground missile that can hit a target some 300 kilometers away.

At the moment, Washington has apparently sent the first type to Ukraine, which, although it has already been used on the country’s eastern front ―the shipment is conditional on its use in occupied Ukraine, not for targets on Russian territory―, Under normal conditions, it would reach a base such as Saki, in Crimea, at least 220 kilometers from the positions held by the Ukrainian forces in the south. There is also speculation about the possibility that the Ukrainian forces had used the same type of missile that sank the Russian frigate in April. Moscow, the jewel of the Black Sea fleet which, by the way, operates from the Crimea. This anti-ship missile, weighing more than 800 kilos, is generally used for targets at sea.

And meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry maintains that the explosions at the Saki air base are of an accidental nature. If the authorship of the Ukrainian forces is confirmed, the blow would be double: first, it would show the enemy’s ability to hit strategic targets with long-range weapons, even in areas with a Russian population, as is the case in Crimea. Second, it would expose Russian anti-aircraft defense systems.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in Washington, the Russian forces at the base already know what has happened, but not from where or how the Ukrainians attacked them. The ISW also states that, although kyiv has not claimed responsibility for it, its army has in recent hours, for example, taken responsibility for the attack on an arms depot in Novoleksiivka, north of the Crimean peninsula.

In times of war, speculation certainly flies. Here is the latest: in the early hours of Thursday, eight explosions were heard at the Ziabrovka military airport in Belarus, 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Minsk has reported that it was a “technical incident”, but the Ukrainian street sympathizes with the idea that it was theirs too. “Neither in occupied Crimea nor in occupied Belarus will you feel safe,” Podoliak said, evoking Russia. “Karma finds you anywhere.”

