This Sunday begins the Chinese New Year, that of the rabbit, and China enters it in fits and starts, with a turbulent baggage, and that feeling typical of someone who has just come out of the rabbit hole after three long years: the country is about to meet its —this Monday— the third anniversary of that first confinement that astonished the world, in Wuhan, when the pandemic was only a virus that, as had just been confirmed, was contagious between humans; Just a month and a half ago, the government abruptly ended the strict anti-pandemic strategy that has pushed the population and the economy to the limit all this time. Since December, the Asian giant has suffered the largest wave of covid infections, with tens of thousands of deaths. In the midst of the tsunami of infections, Beijing has presented two data this week that reflect the ravages of the zero covid policy and raise questions about the new China that appears after the lethargy and about its possible geopolitical implications: in 2022, the second global power and the most inhabited country in the world has lost its population for the first time in 61 years and has had a black economic calendar, growing by 3%, far from the 5.5% that had been set as a goal and even further from the figures of two digits of previous decades. It is the second worst data for GDP growth since 1976, that is, since the death of Mao Zedong and the end of the convulsive Cultural Revolution.

Boom! From time to time a firecracker sounds in the streets announcing the arrival of the new year. In a cafeteria in Wuhan, Jessica Wang, the assumed name of a 29-year-old woman, seasoned in the audiovisual production sector, single and childless, laughs when asked why the Chinese population has entered a waning phase: “I have been under lockdown,” says Wang wryly, taking the issue personally. “I have not had the opportunity to have fun and celebrate with friends; We only talk about the sad things that happen in the city.”

The pandemic has accelerated a demographic process that had been underway for years, largely as a result of a State strategy: the one-child policy that governed between 1980 and 2015 with the aim of artificially stopping the explosive rise of a population that grew 160% since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949 until reaching its peak last year. Since 2021, the Government even allows married couples to have up to three children and encourages procreation to moderate the trend. But the context does not seem ideal: the lack of income due to a gripped economy due to the continuous closures of buildings, districts, cities and megalopolises have marked a 2022 in which the number of births per thousand inhabitants has fallen from 7 .52 at 6.77, a record low in communist China. The UN has brought forward to 2023 the time when India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country.

The demographic slowdown is influenced by many factors. There is the financier: “My job doesn’t even give me enough to support myself. How am I going to spend money on a child?” says Wang. And also the existential one: “Living alone I am happy enough. I have so many problems and so many questions and such an uncertain future.” She, who has studied abroad and is eager to travel again now that the country has reopened its borders, represents a China with a much less traditional vision of family structures, exposed to outside influence and the internet, television and series. from the rest of the globe. This, she says, has shown them that there are other avenues besides maintaining a “government-approved relationship.” [casarse]” and raise children. In her words: “I can also be single and cool”.

Modern life

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Ding Yifan, senior researcher at Taihe, a Beijing-based think tank, and former deputy director of the World Development Institute, under the State Council Development Research Center (the Chinese government), believes the country is following something similar. to a “universal rule”: “When the economy develops, people have fewer and fewer children. It has happened in Europe, in the United States, in Japan, in South Korea. Also in China.” It is the reflection of a “modern lifestyle”, he assures him, in which young people have come to “want to enjoy life”. In a May 2022 poll of more than 20,000 people, mostly women between the ages of 18 and 31, conducted by the Chinese cultural company What You Need, two-thirds of respondents said they did not want children.

After decades of economic growth sustained to a large extent by a populous cheap labor force, the Asian power faces the challenge of keeping up with an aging society ―those over 65 have gone from 5.5% in 1990 to 14, 9% in 2022― and with fewer children. The Taihe analyst does not believe that the drift will jeopardize either the economic model or the country’s presence in the geopolitical theater. “The new development model is not based on demographic growth”, he assures. China grows less, he says, following the official government narrative, because it has reached a “new stage” after passing the primary step of industrialization. From now on, he continues, “Chinese development will focus on quality growth” and “enhancement of technological innovation,” a strategy “totally different from the previous one of rapid growth.”

A nurse from Fuyang Hospital’s Maternity Ward attended to a newborn on Tuesday. SOPA Images (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

This expert affirms that, even if the country loses population, “its size has no comparison” and it will continue to maintain that demographic “advantage” over the United States for a long time. Only India can compete in this league. But his country, he insists, plays other tricks: “You cannot find a population as coherent as the Chinese […] More than 92% of the population is [de etnia] they have; he speaks and writes the same language, has the same ideas about family and about the country…”. He also does not see the risk that it will fall into a period of stagnation similar to that of Japan. “China is the biggest market in the world,” he says.

When the Japanese country began to have an aging society, he argues, its market was “too limited” and its industries could not maintain “autonomous development without a foreign market.” With the trade war against the United States under way since the era of Donald Trump in the White House, Beijing seeks to promote what he calls “dual circulation”, a mixture of strategic autonomy (stimulating domestic consumption) while maintaining the connection with the rest of the world.

aging and vitality

Contrary to the official discourse, Yi Fuxian, a researcher in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, emphasizes that the government “should worry about the rigidity and loss of vitality in society.” “The aging of the population, the reduction of the workforce and the increase in censorship are causing both society and the economy to be less dynamic,” he points out. The author of Big country with an empty nest (A great country with an empty nest) considers that the demographic crisis of the Asian giant will cause a change in the geopolitical and demographic structure of the world, since it will be necessary to recalculate many of the policies that have been made in the field of defense, diplomacy and economy .

Dr. Peng Xiujiang, a senior researcher at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Victoria, calls for calm: “The news is having a lot of impact because it is the first time it has happened, but we are not going to notice its effects immediately.” . Even so, she considers that the changes in the international arena are undeniable: “The Chinese economy will slow down, and that will affect its trading partners and the countries that depend a lot on it.” “The reduction in the workforce,” adds Peng, “and, consequently, its increase in cost, will accelerate the existing trend among many companies to move their factories to other countries.”

The British NGO Population Matters (The population matters) welcomes the “degrowth”, recalls Peng, who also points out that it is “imperative” to promote equality “both inside and outside the home”. In the opinion of the demographer Peng, although the fertility crisis is shared by the developed economies, the case of China is particular due to the damage caused precisely by this state strategy. “The impact of the one-child policy goes beyond birth control; families were forced to get used to it. The generations now of childbearing age, who have grown up without siblings, need time to assimilate it”, adds this expert.

Three children

“On paper, three children are allowed, but in practice more incentives are needed,” says Peng, who also points out that it is “imperative” to promote equality “both inside and outside the home.” In 2021, the Government promised to improve the laws against gender discrimination and strengthen their application, after numerous women recounted their bad experiences in job interviews or the strong discrimination they have faced for getting pregnant. The country’s leadership is not an example either. After the XX Congress of the Communist Party, held in October, there is no woman left in the highest bodies of power (before there was only one).

Coco – pseudonym of a thirty-something woman – has recently become a mother and claims to want more children in the future. “I am privileged and I can afford it. Raising children in China’s first-tier cities is extremely expensive and it is very difficult for a woman to have children and keep her job. The country offers long maternity leave, but it is very difficult to get promoted and even keep the same position when we rejoin ”, she says in Beijing. This employee of a multinational says she is at a crossroads, because, although her work “is very rewarding”, it does not offer her “any flexibility”. “I’ll probably quit and dedicate myself to raising my son for two or three years and then start a business,” she continues. “My husband encourages me to do it, because I don’t need the money right now.”

Although, she says, she always wanted to be a mother, Coco believes that the loss of interest among young people in having children comes from the fact that many do not want to get married. This opinion is shared by a 40-year-old man who prefers not to reveal his identity: both he and his friends have been marked by the marriages of “unhappy parents” and governed “by money” that they saw as children.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.