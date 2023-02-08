LeBron points evolution in his career
With 20 seasons played, LeBron has surpassed legends
as Wilt ChamberlainMichael JordanKarl Malone
and Abdul Jabbar. The closest active player, Carmelo
Anthony, is in the 9th position in the ranking.
get your
first ring
with Miami
get your
second ring
with Miami
get your
third ring
with Cleveland
get your
fourth ring
with Lakers
He is the most active player
Close to LeBron.
The figures of his career
LeBron began his 20th season with the
Chance to become top scorer
history and at the same time enter the Top-5 of the
top attendees. The first objective has been achieved.
The season of the great record is being a
real ordeal for the Lakers. the constant
irregularity of the game and one more starting five
which doubtfully contrasts with the conquest of
a milestone that seemed unattainable.
If you manage to reach the Top-5 of attendees, there will be
left behind Magic Johnson, curiously
another Lakers legend. All at 38 years old.
LeBron’s well-known versatility is no longer enough
to cover the game deficit of his team to
despite the fact that in the starting five he could play in
any of the positions.
18-19 to today:
14-15 to 17-18:
10-11 to 13-14:
03-04 to 09-10:
los angeles lakers
cleveland cavaliers
Miami Heat
cleveland cavaliers
End zones on your
first season (2003-04)
In the Cavaliers and at the age of 19 he averaged
20.9 points and 5.9 assists in 79 games
and won the Rookie of the Year trophy.
At 21 years old and in his third season,
reaches the best average of his career
with 31.4 points and 6.6 assists. Bit
little by little the total player was gaining shape.
With the Lakers mired in doubt,
LeBron breaks Kareem’s record with
an average of 30.2 points and
7.0 assists. An atrocity.
His average points this season
with 44 games played, it is the fourth
best record of his entire career.
“He’s the best ever
there is no possible doubt”
Why is it so hard to defend
LeBron James? but have you seen
ever play LeBron James?
“LeBron is in a class of his own. he is absolutely
only. It’s Michael Jordan, it’s Magic Johnson, it’s
Kobe Bryant, it’s Jerry West, it’s Bill Russell.”
LeBron points evolution in his career
With 20 seasons played, LeBron has surpassed
to legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Michael
Jordan, Karl Malone and Abdul Jabbar. The player
in closest asset, Carmelo Anthony,
It is in the 9th position in the ranking.
18-19 to today:
14-15 to 17-18:
10-11 to 13-14:
03-04 to 09-10:
los angeles lakers
cleveland cavaliers
Miami Heat
cleveland cavaliers
1st ring
2nd ring
3rd ring
4th ring
03-04
04-05
05-06
06-07
07-08
08-09
09-10
10-11
11-12
12-13
13-14
14-15
15-16
16-17
17-18
18-19
19-20
20-21
21-22
22-23
1,654
3,829
6,307
8,439
10,689
12,993
15,251
17,362
19,045
21,081
23,170
24,913
26,883
28,787
31,038
32,543
34,241
35,367
37,062
38,390
He is the active player
closer to LeBron.
The figures of his career
Le Bron began his 20th season with the
Chance to become top scorer
history and at the same time enter the Top-5 of the
top attendees. The first objective has
compliment.
If you manage to reach the Top-5 of attendees, there will be
left behind Magic Johnson, curiously
another Lakers legend. All at 37 years old.
End zones on your
first season (2003-04)
In the Cavaliers and at the age of 19 he averaged
20.9 points and 5.9 assists in 79 games
and won the Rookie of the Year trophy.
At 21 years old and in his third season,
reaches the best average of his career
with 31.4 points and 6.6 assists. Bit
little by little the total player was gaining shape.
With the Lakers mired in doubt,
LeBron breaks Kareem’s record with
an average of 30.2 points and
7.0 assists. An atrocity.
His average points this season with 44
games played, is the fourth best record of
his entire career.
#Xray #LeBrons #record #top #scorer #history
Leave a Reply