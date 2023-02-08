LeBron points evolution in his career

With 20 seasons played, LeBron has surpassed legends as Wilt ChamberlainMichael JordanKarl Malone and Abdul Jabbar. The closest active player, Carmelo Anthony, is in the 9th position in the ranking.

get your first ring with Miami

get your second ring with Miami

get your third ring with Cleveland

get your fourth ring with Lakers

He is the most active player Close to LeBron.

The figures of his career

LeBron began his 20th season with the Chance to become top scorer history and at the same time enter the Top-5 of the top attendees. The first objective has been achieved.

The season of the great record is being a real ordeal for the Lakers. the constant irregularity of the game and one more starting five which doubtfully contrasts with the conquest of a milestone that seemed unattainable.

If you manage to reach the Top-5 of attendees, there will be left behind Magic Johnson, curiously another Lakers legend. All at 38 years old.

LeBron's well-known versatility is no longer enough to cover the game deficit of his team to despite the fact that in the starting five he could play in any of the positions.

18-19 to today: 14-15 to 17-18: 10-11 to 13-14: 03-04 to 09-10:

los angeles lakers cleveland cavaliers Miami Heat cleveland cavaliers

End zones on your first season (2003-04)

In the Cavaliers and at the age of 19 he averaged 20.9 points and 5.9 assists in 79 games and won the Rookie of the Year trophy.

At 21 years old and in his third season, reaches the best average of his career with 31.4 points and 6.6 assists. Bit little by little the total player was gaining shape.

With the Lakers mired in doubt, LeBron breaks Kareem’s record with an average of 30.2 points and 7.0 assists. An atrocity.

His average points this season with 44 games played, it is the fourth best record of his entire career.

“He’s the best ever there is no possible doubt”

"He's the best ever there is no possible doubt"

Why is it so hard to defend LeBron James? but have you seen ever play LeBron James?