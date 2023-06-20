Germany is under reconstruction. He is looking for a new generation of players who will continue to make it great. The highest power in European football and the second on the planet, after Brazil, lives dark hours and low moments.

That is the team that this Tuesday, at 1:45 in the afternoon, will clash against the Colombian National Team at the close of the Fifa double date, the last one before the start of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, next September.

Hansi Flick, a troubled technician

Led by Hansi Flick, they were eliminated in the first round at the World Cup in Qatar, the biggest surprise of that phase, surpassed by Japan and Spain.

This year he has played four games. He beat Peru 2-0 and has three games without winning. They lost to Belgium (2-3, in March) and Poland (1-0, last Friday) and drew with Ukraine (3-3, last Tuesday).

“We have a responsibility. The results leave little room for anything else. We, the coaching staff and I, believe in our path, we are convinced of it and we see progress. Even if Poland’s match was viewed negatively because of the result, many things were better than against Ukraine. That’s why we want to continue on this path,” Flick said.

Germany’s flagships are midfielders Joshua Kimmich, said to be Barcelona’s recruiting target, and Leon Goretzka. That time veterans such as Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Süle and Manuel Neuer were not called up due to injuries and a technical decision.

The last formations of Germany Photo: Infographic EL TIEMPO and SofaScore

Germany has had bad first half, has ended up against the wall, and has reacted with changes in attitude and players in the second half. Their defense has not been solid and secure and their attack plays against the current, under pressure in search of reacting, and with more strength and speed.

