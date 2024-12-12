The new rate has a variable part linked to the waste collected in each neighborhood and its classification

12/11/2024



Updated 12/12/2024 at 04:49h.





Whoever pollutes pays. That is one of the few guidelines that Law 7/2022 on Waste and Contaminated Soil offers to municipalities to design the new garbage rate, which will come into force next year. In return, it does impose several…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only