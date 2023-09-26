In almost an hour and three fours of opening speech of the investiture session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the first of his life from the lectern of the Congress of Deputies, the candidate and leader of the popular party spoke more than 12,000 words. The majority of them, 43%, dedicated to the same block that could be called ‘amnesty, Catalan question or territoriality’. It was the first and longest pillar of his speech, in which, in addition, he took pains to explain that if he is not inaugurated, it will be, precisely, because he refuses that clean slate.

Dedicated space in Feijóo’s speech by main topics In % of words used over the total

Amnesty/ Catalonia/ Territoriality 43.5% Family/ conciliation 7.25% Environment 4.13% Foreign policy 2.8% Health 2.44% living place 1.36% Feminism 0.7% Others 5.5% Amnesty/ Catalonia/ Territoriality 43.5% Family/ conciliation 7.25% Environment 4.13% Foreign policy 2.8% Health 2.44% living place 1.36% Feminism 0.7% Others 5.5% Amnesty/Catalonia/Territoriality 43.5% Family/ conciliation 7.25% Environment 4.13% Foreign policy 2.8% Health 2.44% living place 1.36% Feminism 0.7% Others 5.5% Amnesty/Catalonia/Territoriality 43.5% Family/ conciliation 7.25% Environment 4.13% Foreign policy 2.8% Health 2.44% living place 1.36% Feminism 0.7% Others 5.5%

“The amnesty or any equivalent or analogous formula” was, in fact, the first of the issues that Feijóo addressed after the various initial greetings. From the moment he began his speech, it took him a minute to verbalize the word ‘amnesty’, just five seconds after finishing the preambles and beginning his speech.

Dedicated space in Feijóo's speech according to order of appearance In % of words used over the total

He spoke about Amnesty/Catalonia/ Territoriality up to three times 43.5% Family/ conciliation 7.25% He directly questioned the acting Executive at the end 8.1% He spoke about Amnesty/Catalonia/ Territoriality up to three times 43.5% He directly questioned the acting Executive at the end 8.1% He spoke about Amnesty Catalonia/ Territoriality up to three times 43.5% He directly questioned the acting Executive at the end 8.1% He spoke about Amnesty Catalonia/ Territoriality up to three times 43.5% He directly questioned the acting Executive at the end 8.1%

The candidate dedicated almost two out of every ten words of his speech to the economy, which was the second topic with the most presence in the speech (18%). In this block he talked about micro and macroeconomics. Of families that cannot make ends meet, of the increase in prices, but also of structural unemployment, of the alleged falsification of unemployment figures, of harassment of employers or of a tax reform. And an announcement: that small entrepreneurs do not pay taxes for the first two years.

Outside of the territorial problem/amnesty and the economy, the rest of the material had much less weight, occupying the remaining 40% of the time. The attacks on Sánchez and the Socialist Party were above other matters such as conciliation, the environment, health, foreign policy, feminism… On these other issues, Feijóo did make an effort in the short time he dedicated to them to make it clear that he neither denies sexist violence nor climate change, but, yes, with criticism of the law of just yes it means yes or defending that “ecological transition should not be done with our backs turned to society and the productive fabric.”

Words dedicated to each topic and applause received

Conciliation, foreign policy, the environment or housing were, in fact, the topics that received the least reception among the popular bench, taking into account the number of applauses per word that the candidate garnered as he progressed in his speech. It took him more than 165 words to get a standing ovation when addressing each of these issues. While he was talking about the Catalan issue there were 57 applauses (one for every 92 words), but the best average is that of the brief health block (with one ovation for every 59 words).

The candidate read a large part of the speech as presumably indicated in the text he was consulting in his hands, a text advanced by the party in the minutes prior to the event. However, there were some small last-minute changes, he varied some of the phrases and included jokes at the time, some in line with complaints from the socialist bench that drew fervent applause among the popular ones.

Moments in which the candidate names Pedro Sánchez

Feijóo names Sánchez at least five times, four of them while talking about the amnesty or the Catalan question Once in the block dedicated to the acting Government Feijóo names Sánchez at least five times, four of them while talking about the amnesty or the Catalan question Once in the dedicated block to the Government in office Feijóo names Sánchez at least five times, four of them while talking about the amnesty or the Catalan question Once in the dedicated block to the Government in office Feijóo names at least five times to Sánchez, four of them while talking about amnesty or the catalan question Once in the dedicated block to the Government in office

In fact, the candidate, in many of the blocks but particularly at the end of his speech, interspersed references to his hypothetical Government as a solution to these challenges and brought out his personality, which he contrasted with that of Sánchez. “I’m a trustworthy president,” he said in response to the range of issues he raised in the little more than 100 minutes he was on the stand.