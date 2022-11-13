Home page World

David apparently impaled himself with a meat thermometer. © private

How did that go? And how can you be so lucky? The recordings of a nasty accident in the household go around the world.

Lincoln – Much, much worse could have happened to him in the mishap. Instead, David, called Dave, was fortunate in his misfortune. He can tell his grandchildren about it and show them the pictures. But he started with it in the Reddit-Community. And caused amazement with several threads.

X-ray goes around the world: David (26) rams a meat thermometer in his head

His X-ray caused almost 10,000 reactions via upvotes and downvotes in the first nine hours before it was deleted from Reddit for reasons initially unknown to him. A few days earlier, David had already shown himself in his sick bed.

Mind you: Nothing about his story has been confirmed, as is so often the case with such web stories. And of course there is fake speculation. But: The user even shows the radiological examination report including the diagnosis and his date of birth (he is 26 years old) – and a falsification would probably be too expensive. In this respect, authenticity can be assumed, although residual doubts remain. Also with tz.de he writes willingly, explaining that he comes from the US state of Nebraska.

What did he say happened? In the title of the Reddit thread, he reveals that he rammed a meat thermometer in his eye. How to do this, however, requires further explanation. One of his toddlers locked himself in the bathroom, so he used a thin metal object to unlock it from the outside. “As I was trying to get it open, I heard her spill something. That’s when I put the thermometer on the floor to get my phone and call my wife (it’s not the first time this has happened and she has the right tool to unlock it). Once I reached her, I proceeded to look under the door to see what my four-year-old daughter was doing and jabbed it right into my temple area.”

David survived the accident. © private

Bad accident in the household – “I could have died”

That sounds extremely unfortunate. And above all painful. The lapse brought Dave to the clinic and now to some Reddit fame. “I could have died,” he writes. But since it is now clear that he survived the accident relatively unscathed, people also dare to crack bad jokes. “Didn’t you have a fever now?” Jokes one and collects thousands of likes. “You ask the real questions,” comments one. “Inside not quite at all” is just one of many other jokes.

Others remain suitably serious. “Your ability to withstand the instant pull of the thermometer is very impressive,” marvels one user. The victim replies, “Yes, knowing first aid really helped, there are arteries and nerves right there, don’t pull them out in that case lmao,” he laughs. And is sooo happy that the thermometer only shot through the side of the scalp.

David even showed the radiology report – and the meat thermometer. © private

David is extremely lucky: “I thought that was it when it impaled me”

Incidentally, the examination report not only notes the thermometer and that it scraped past the edge of the bone. But also a curvature of the cervical spine, which Dave was not aware of. “Now I know,” he replies to a corresponding question. So he took something with him from the affair – in addition to the resolution to be more careful in the household in the future and the awareness that he was extremely lucky. “I thought that was it when it impaled me.” The discovery of two safes by a resident of a house also caused a stir on Reddit: Who actually owns the contents? (lin)