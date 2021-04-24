“I have to be the average between Feijóo and Ayuso”, declared Pablo Casado this week. The leader of the PP himself places the Galician president and the candidate for the Madrid presidency, from the same party, at two extremes. Isabel Díaz Ayuso goes free. His speech is the closest to Vox of the entire PP – the voters of the ultra formation prefer it to their own candidate, according to the CIS – and drags the president of the popular, who has once again hardened his interventions after planting a few months ago to Santiago Abascal – “we have come this far” -. EL PAÍS has analyzed their interventions in the regional parliament and their campaign messages. This is the ideology of the 4-M favorite, according to all the polls, and the new leader of the PP.

Feminism

Díaz Ayuso’s opinion on abortion and the gender perspective

Casado decided to name her a candidate after seeing an interview on La Sexta in which Díaz Ayuso showed his will to “break with the dictatorship of radical feminists.” At the beginning of January 2019, hours before being named, she declared to EL PAÍS: “To be a better woman, I don’t have to be a feminist.” “Abortion is not a woman’s right.” “I am concerned that the father is never considered and that it is used almost as a contraceptive method. I do not criminalize anyone, but a very high percentage are immigrants or women without resources who do it for the second or third time, “he added. Already as president, she has embraced Vox flags, as when she interprets that adding a gender perspective to legislation, establishing quotas or equal teams is “treating women as the weaker sex” and “collectivist victimhood.” “I am not going to believe before a woman because she is a woman or to defend her accessing a position because she is one”; “I understand that each policy is carried out with men and women in mind; I don’t go to the movies either and it says ‘women are allowed’. “If I am where I am, it is the result of my work and not because I am someone else’s partner, as is the case in Podemos. The Minister of Equality owes the position to the person with whom she shares the Council of Ministers [en alusión a Pablo Iglesias]. This does not happen even in banana dictatorships ”, he repeated in the Assembly.

Liberalism and “kept subsidized”

It was not a slip

Ayuso has referred to the “supported subsidized” on many occasions. “The attitude of citizens in the Community of Madrid is that of work, that of getting ahead and, of course, that of not being passively waiting for someone to come and subsidize things,” he declared at the beginning of March. In February, turning to the left, he said: “You are going to try to impoverish us, raise all taxes so that the entire economy and capital leave Madrid to be more and more miserable and have to be in the queues of hunger to that you pass with the artichoke and with your colleagues, those of the unions of the public services ”.

Taxes

The trap, back and forth, about the tax haven

Ayuso said in September 2020: “Taxes should promote incentives, not suffocate.” The main reduction, the reduction of half a point in personal income tax, will be made this legislature ”. The star proposal of its economic ideology is the tax cut, “the largest in the history of the Community”, but the legislature ended without approving it and this reduction has little impact because it can only be applied in the autonomous section. Taking as an example the average salary in Spain, of 24,009 euros, his promise would mean 10 euros less per month. “70% of the collection is made by the central Administration”, recalls the economist José Carlos Díez. The most important economic decisions in an autonomy have more to do with what the Budget is destined to. Ayuso has not approved them.

Winks to Vox

Defense of the bulls “against prefabricated environmentalism” and war on historical memory

The Madrid president has embraced other Vox flags. “We are divided by a type of prefabricated environmentalism,” he declared, “that the only thing that does is end the private initiative, the people of the countryside and those who defend bullfighting,” he said a few days ago. It has also adopted the position of the ultra party in the face of historical memory, calling those in favor of repairing the victims of the Franco regime “civil war”.

National and international agenda

ETA, Catalonia, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba … Sánchez, Sánchez, Sánchez

ETA, Catalonia, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela are very present in the interventions of the president of Madrid. Of the terrorist gang, dissolved in 2018, he has even said that the Government has transferred the powers of prisons to the Basque Country to “pardon” the prisoners. That speech has allowed him to consider the 4-M as a direct duel with Pedro Sánchez. It has even adopted a strategy similar to that of Iglesias: the successes were its own, but when something went wrong in the central government, the Podemos area pointed to the socialist area and when something went wrong in Madrid, for example, during the pandemic, Ayuso pointed at Sánchez.

The tone

Aguirre and Álvarez de Toledo agree: “Moderation is not a virtue”

One of the keys to the Ayuso method, praised by Esperanza Aguirre and Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, is the way they express themselves. “It has shown that moderation is not a virtue,” both agree. That “kamikace style”, in the words of a regional president of the PP, has left phrases like these in the assembly: “You are the cancer of democracy” [a Podemos]. “If we are going to see the record of his party, among bank robbers, kidnapping of minors, convicted of possession of weapons, drug trafficking, sexual abuse, I understand that they see those people who cause the power cuts in La Cañada as engineers agronomists ”.

