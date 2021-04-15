In seven days there were at least 12 demonstrations in the City and Province of Buenos Aires. The figure comes from a survey of Clarion in the week of April 5 to 12 and it is just one pixel of a general photo: in a country with 42% poor people, the demand for greater social assistance brought multiple groups and workers fired or at risk of losing their jobs to the streets. job. In a week of a year that is expected to be conflictive there were cuts, pickets and camps. Some were at the entrances to the City, others on 9 de Julio and Corrientes avenues and another on the Roca train tracks.

Despite the pandemic, despite the fact that the number of infections every day reaches a new record, the protests do not stop and social tension increases: the organizations announced a massive mobilization for April 27, when the Salary Council meets to define the new floor of the minimum, vital and mobile salary.

Social activists demand food reinforcements for the soup kitchens, more employment plans and more state aid in case the restrictive measures continue in the face of the second wave of coronavirus that crosses the country.

Most of the protesters are demanding more state aid. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“Without vaccines, without work and without food we cannot take it anymore,” read the largest flag of the Polo Obrero, Thursday April 8, when at the beginning of the night closure in Capital and Province, it occurred the most convoking protest of this month.

Near 15,000 protesters from the Polo Obrero, the Teresa Rodríguez Movement (MTR) and Barrios de Pie, among other groups, mobilized along 9 de Julio Avenue to the Ministry of Labor. And a part of those organizations protested again this Thursday.

Protest of social organizations against Social Development, on April 8. This Thursday they will march again. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

The Polo Obrero also announced for this Thursday morning a demonstration with popular pots and a picket line at the Obelisk. The claim this time is not for the Nation but for the City. They demand that workers in community kitchens be vaccinated that work in Buenos Aires soil.

In a day full of protests, in addition, from 10 the employees of private homes They are mobilized from Congress and to the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor on Callao Avenue, demanding wage increases, in a context of rising inflation and rising food prices.

On Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13, long-distance bus drivers blocked 9 de Julio Avenue in rejection of the restrictions imposed by the national government. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The forecasts of conflict in the streets by 2021 they were high, even before the year started. December had been a record month, surpassing December 2019, when the word coronavirus was not in daily use.

Not even social distancing made the protests lower. On the contrary, it was as if a pressure cooker were uncovered. As the isolation compliance waned and the economic and social context became more difficult, following the closures and unemployment that caused the prolonged quarantine, only in December the City and the province of Buenos Aires were the scene of 166 courts. In the same month of 2019 there were 125.

The data comes from a report by the private consultancy Diagnostico Político, which has followed the conflict in the streets since 2009. In January, the consultancy registered 39 pickets (24 corresponding to Buenos Aires and 15 to the City). In February, there were 64 (40 in Buenos Aires and 24 in Capital). And in March, 71.

On Wednesday April 14, a group of taxi drivers protested at the Obelisk in rejection of the transportation applications. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

“The reasons for the protests were closely linked to the deep socioeconomic crisis that crosses the country, with groups of unemployed people, neighbors and social organizations as the main protagonists of the cuts, “says the March report.

In the City of Buenos Aires the pickets in March were less compared to other years. Patricio Giusto, political scientist and executive director of Diagnostic Politico, believes that this was due to the fact that state workers, who are usually the main actors of the protests in Capital, they did not go out on the street, as they used to do in earlier times.

In April, on the other hand, the mobilizations rose hand in hand with social organizations, especially those that are opponents of the national government. “In the last weeks there were very massive pickets despite the fact that we are experiencing a significant increase in contagion, “says Giusto. And he evaluates:” The cases (of Covid-19) may continue to increase, but the pickets will continue because they respond to a social situation that is getting worse notably with poverty and rising inflation, which is the main engine of social protest. ”

