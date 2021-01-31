The Peronist governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, denies categorically and that its management has committed Human Rights violations during the administration of the health policy against Covid-19.

Claims to be victim of an opposition campaign which he has resoundingly defeated since he became vice governor of his district in 1987, and especially since in 1995 he was continuously elected governor.

He also involved in the plot to the media. The Justicialista Party (PJ) supported him. And therefore the Executive Power (Alberto and Cristina). The complainants of the lack of freedoms in that province and other humiliations are citizens of Formosa who testified before the national Justice and in files submitted to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

Amnesty International also asked for resolutions in the case. Multiparty leaders. Intellectuals. Members of the Argentine Catholic Church. Evangelical pastors from Formosa. And leaders of the QOM and Wichí aboriginal communities. Insfrán knows that whoever exercises power enjoys privileges. But it also pays costs.

The Formosa scandals under heavy hand in pandemic will continue to unfold. Legislators of the parliamentary opposition would visit Formosa during this weekAfter the inspection carried out in the territory by the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, who minimized the complaints against the regime of the caudillo de norte.

But there are more severe suspicions that fly over his management.

As possible links to drug trafficking cases on a large scale.

Insfrán was never accused in court of being part of gangs that worked on crimes with the drug business in the province. And he was not charged in smuggling files in that great territory where he knows everything.

Former legislator Elisa Carrió, head of the Civic Coalition and leader of the Together for Change alliance, was the first to He requested the intervention of Formosa due to the complaints of human rights violations.

In dialogue with Clarion, expanded his accusations against Insfrán: “In Formosa you control everything. Smuggling on the borders with Paraguay. And he is involved in drug trafficking through his environment. “

The former Minister of Security of the presidential administration of Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich, described to this newspaper what was her experience with the Formosa de Insfrán: “Unlike other provinces, when I was Minister of Security it was almost impossible to work with Insfrán. It prevented the coordination of investigations between the national security forces and the Formosan police. He wanted to control what happened at the borders. We verify several cases that people from his political environment who were involved in the drug business. “

The complaints about the ties between the large Insfrán family and drug trafficking are born, above all, between members of that same clan.

In 2016, Insfrán’s ex-brother-in-law, Gert Erik Baldús -the ex-wife of the governor is Teresa Baldús-, published a request in a Formosan press in which he narrated how the house of one of his daughters was ransacked by unknown persons; while soon after anonymous shot the truck of one of their children; until the climax of the drama came when, always according to Bladús, a gang of “hit men with a Central American accent” took the mother of their children hostage in their house, where they were with friends and relatives, they beat them savagely, They harassed them, asking him for a very important amount of money on the sale of drugs that the Baldús assured in court they had nothing to do with it.

In his request, Insfrán’s brother-in-law pointed to his in-laws who became involved in politics because of what happened. He has had a fight for years with the Governor: “” Formoseños, we are from the interior, a middle class family; we have no relationship with relatives of Formosa, nor with my ex-brother-in-law Gildo Insfrán, and much less, with the Government of the province. “

Baldús affirmed that everything scared him: “My family is broken, afraid, thinking of leaving this very dangerous place, where nothing happens afterwards’, everything remains in nothing, and asking,”who’s the message for“-” Another case that will remain in the memory? “. FORMOSA, THE BEAUTIFUL … IT IS ON FIRE !! WHOEVER WANTS TO HEAR, LET THEM HEAR …”.

The case remains unpunished.

Jorge Lanata’s PPT program, broadcast on channel 13, told that story and the journalist Ignacio Otero interviewed Baldús.

That same television report, revealed in 2016, in a field in Formosa that Javier Ávalos, husband of a niece from Insfrán, named Liliana Mabel Tijera Insfrán had bought, they had been detected in 2008 shipments of tens of kilos of ephedrine, a chemical precursor to make drugs. Justice initially pointed out, as the owner of that drug that later traveled to Mexico, the former trafficker Ibar Esteban Pérez Corradi.

Ávalos, Insfrán’s relative who owns these lands with history, later set up a transport company. In 2016, one of the trucks from that thriving company was stopped by police forces. In principle, at first glance, it transported zucchini. Behind the vegetables was greener: 200 tons of marijuana.

Insfrán said that he never saw her married to his niece.

The tragic coincidence would have caused, always according to the defenses of Formosa Peronism, that in that same 2016 another Insfrán nephew, Pedro Kunz, was arrested in the city of Rosario with 4 kilos of cocaine. Kunz was accompanied by the brother of the legal advisor from the municipality of Laguna Blanca, the birthplace of Gildo Insfrán, the same city in which his brother-in-law’s family was attacked by professionals of violence who wrongly sought drug money. .

Years later, in 2010, the National Gendarmerie advanced in an investigation on a field owned by a councilor from the Formoseña town of Estanislao del Campo, a leader loyal to Insfrán named Héctor Palma. 700 kilos of cocaine were found and a clandestine aircraft landing strip. Palma said he had rented his property but never showed the rental contract. As if he were not innocent, he was also arrested after escaping. Justice condemned him for drug trafficking. Palma, in addition to defending himself, defended his political boss, Insfrán: “It has nothing to do with this,” he told reporters while being taken to a cell.

Why could Insfrán be suspected of stockpiling 700 kilos of cocaine in a field where airplanes could land?

Strange defense of Palma who should not be linked with him.

There are many more stories, from the recent past, similar to ethese narcopolitical plots in a province totally dominated by the PJ of Insfrán.

One more, among many: also in 2016, an official from the Ministry of Economy of the Insfrán administration, named Pedro Ramón Bareiro, was arrested when the police wanted to help him get out of his 4×4 truck that had fallen into a ditch on a road near Monte Lindo. Surprise: the driver and his family were discovered hiding boxes in the brush. It was 51 kilos of cocaine. And the truck was not Barreiro’s. It was in the name of the Purchasing and Supplies Directorate of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Finance of Formosa.

Insfran denies all bond with organized crime and Justice agrees.

The Formosan Judicial Power was co-opted by the PJ from the very beginning of Insfrán’s rise to royal power.

In 1999, the head of the PJ of the North had to operate in the Justice to be allowed a first re-election as governor because in a previous period he had been vice, so he was banned from the chance to continue in the Executive Power.

After a fierce political dispute, Insfrán obtained a first favorable ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of Formosa.

But his opponents brought new measures.

One of the members of that court, Carlos Gerardo González, could also give rise to another measure that would stop the governor’s project.

It was denounced by a Peronist legislator. In a unique measure for the Law, the lower court of Arturo Ceferino Arroquigaray believed that the complaint was serious, which claimed that González had “taken over” the file on Insfrán’s re-election.

The Supreme Court magistrate could not decide on the matter.

He was imprisoned.

In those times of intense discussion due to Insfrán’s insistence to remain in power, a session of the Formosan provincial deputies ended in a hurry.

Insfran closed the Legislature.

That year he won the elections.

He reformed the Constitution of Formosa.

He wanted to be reelected forever.

He won in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Never lived a crisis like the current one.