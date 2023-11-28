Home page World

A driving student in Bolzano wanted to make sure he passed the theory test and decided to cheat. The action ended in the hospital.

Bolzano – A student driver from Bolzano in South Tyrol (Italy) was caught cheating during a theoretical driving test – and quickly took potentially dangerous measures. Instead of turning himself in to the police and answering for his attempted cheating act, he swallowed the evidence to avoid being prosecuted. The student had to be taken to the hospital for an examination. Such cases of fraud are no longer isolated cases. In Germany alone, the number of attempts to cheat on driving license tests is higher this year than ever before.

Driver’s license candidate cheats on theory test – action ends with X-ray in hospital

Like the South Tyrolean news portal stol.it Citing the Bolzano traffic police, the incident occurred during a theory test to obtain a driving license on November 14th. According to the information, several plainclothes officers entered the examination room and looked around. They noticed a candidate among the examinees with a tiny earplug in his ear. The man then reacted quickly. Instead of handing over the headphones, he simply swallowed them and thus destroyed the evidence. It is obvious that he had previously used the device to create a kind of audiovisual cheat sheet for the driving test.

Since the police were unable to stop the man before his action, he was taken to the emergency room of the Bolzano hospital shortly afterwards. The doctors took an x-ray stol.it is present. You can clearly see a small device that was already in the candidate’s abdomen and thus his digestive tract at the time the image was taken. According to the doctors, there was no health risk to the patient. He could be released immediately.

Fraudster wants to destroy evidence during theoretical driving test – police still file a complaint

But the man didn’t get off so easily: the police still filed a report. He is accused, among other things, of making false declarations and presenting another person’s test results. In an emergency, this can mean a prison sentence of between six months and two years in the northern Italian province. Now the public prosecutor’s office should investigate the case.

In Germany, too, attempted forgery or cheating on driving license tests is not uncommon. In 2023, significantly more people decided to get a driving license than in the previous year, as the TÜV Association reported in October. Among other things, the willingness of fraudsters to use violence is increasing in this country. (nz)