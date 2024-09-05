South African billionaire Elon Musk’s social network X has released new court orders from 2023 from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanding the suspension of profiles on the platform.

Those affected by the orders deemed illegal by X are Katia Graceli (@KatiaGraceli), Beto Rossi (@rossi_beto) and Lucinha Ramiro (@ramiromarlucia), who were arrested last year for participating in the January 8 protests.

The documents were published on Wednesday night (4) on the Alexandre Files account, created by X himself to disclose confidential decisions by Moraes that demanded the removal of profiles and content after the minister ordered the suspension of the social network in Brazil on the 30th. The post was accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.

According to the profile, on March 9th of last year, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered, through a confidential petition, the censorship of three Brazilian citizens who had accounts on X for expressing themselves politically in favor of “certain conservative points of view and politicians”.

According to the Alexandre Files profile, “the order violates the constitutional guarantees of due process, freedom of expression and protection of personal data” of users of the social network.

| X/Alexandre Files Profile/Reproduction

According to the information released, the profiles of those mentioned had a small number of followers and Moraes did not identify a single illegal post by the Brazilians on the platform. Therefore, X found no justification for the users to have their accounts completely blocked.

The documents released also show that X and other platforms were given two hours to suspend the profiles, under penalty of a daily fine of R$100,000, and were pressured to provide the STF with the users’ registration data.

In the early hours of Thursday (5), Musk commented on his social media profile about the announcement of the new orders.

The businessman reiterated his accusations against Minister Alexandre de Moraes by stating that “he [o ministro] did this with a large number of accounts and there is no doubt that there was electoral interference in Brazil on a large scale.”

The STF was called upon by People’s Gazette for a position on the accusations that the orders violate the fundamental rights of Brazilians. As of the publication of the article, there was no response from the Court, but the space remains open for further manifestation.