The Supreme Court minister’s ruling was kept confidential; the judge requested the blocking of 7 accounts on the social network

The official account of X (ex-Twitter) released this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes who blocked the senator’s account Val’s Milestones (Podemos-ES) and other profiles. The confidential determination was sent to the platform on Thursday (8th August).

In the post, X criticized what he said was a “censorship of popular accounts in Brazil, including a pastor, a current parliamentarian and the wife of a former parliamentarian.”

“We believe that the Brazilian people deserve to know what is being asked of us.”

Read below the tweet:

Moraes’ petition ordered the suspension, within 2 hours, of the profiles of Do Val, Josias Pereira Lima, Ednardo da Vila Mello Raposo, Claudio Rogasane da Luz, Paola da Silva Daniel, Sandra Mara Volf Pedro Eustaquio, Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio and Sergio Fischer.

Furthermore, any monetizations in progress should be blocked and reported, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 50,000.

The decision requested the preservation of data and the presentation of registration and IP (Internet Protocol Address) records of accounts from April 1 to July 17, 2024.

It also ordered the sending of access data and posting records from March 1 to August 7, 2024 of any profile, active or inactive, created by YouTuber Allan Lopes dos Santos and by Oswaldo Eustáquio Filho, Sandra Mara Volf Pedro Eustaquio and Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio.

DO VAL CRITICIZE

Since Monday (12.Aug), Do Val has been criticizing Moraes’ decision to take down his Instagram account.

“This decision, in addition to being unconstitutional, is characterized as a true abuse of authority, as there was no prior communication to the Federal Senate or its president, Rodrigo Pacheco”wrote in X.

In addition to the suspension of his networks, the congressman stated that the minister ordered the blocking of R$50 million from his accounts.