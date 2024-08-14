X’s Global Government Affairs account published on the platform on Tuesday night (13) a copy of a confidential decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordering the blocking of the accounts of Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) and six other profiles: influencer Ed Raposo; engineer Cláudio Rosagane da Luz; pastor Josias Pereira Lima; Paola da Silva Daniel, wife of former deputy Daniel Silveira; an account shared by the wife and daughter of journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio, Sandra Maria and Mariana Eustáquio; and user Sérgio Fischer.

“This letter calls for the censorship of popular accounts in Brazil, including a pastor, a current member of parliament, and the wife of a former member of parliament. We believe the Brazilian people deserve to know what is being asked of us,” wrote X’s Global Government Affairs account.

This letter demands censorship of popular Brazilian accounts, including a pastor, a current Parliamentarian, and the wife of a former Parliamentarian. We believe the Brazilian people should know what is being asked of us. – This office requires the censorship of popular accounts on… pic.twitter.com/rMrpT1AAzx — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 13, 2024

The document is dated August 8 and determines that the measure should be complied with within two hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R$50,000.

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, shared a post about the decision and said that the court is asking the platform to “censor content in Brazil.” He stressed that “censorship requirements” require X to violate Brazilian law. “This is not right,” Musk said.

In addition, the businessman reacted to a post by journalist Glenn Greenwald about the newspaper’s report S. Paulo Newspaper which pointed out that Moraes would have used the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) as a parallel investigative arm against supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the STF.

“The judge of Brazil’s Supreme Court who oversees a regime of repressive censorship and other authoritarian acts is Alexandre de Moraes. We obtained 6 gigabytes from his team among his top aides – audios, messages, texts – and we began reporting the revelations in Folha today,” said the journalist.

“Wow,” Musk replied. In April of this year, Moraes included the billionaire in the investigation into digital militias.

Accounts have not yet been taken down by X

As of the most recent update to this report, all accounts remained active on X. Some of those mentioned commented on the decision. “I am truly shocked! My humble opinion and sometimes perception of facts, expressed in posts on this platform, have put me on the list of those censored, demonetized and persecuted. Regrettable…”, wrote Lima.

Do Val, in turn, shared a publication from Jornal da Cidade stating that X refused to block his account and thanked in English Elon Musk, owner of the social network, journalist Michael Shellenberger, author of the Twitter Files Brasil series, and the Republican candidate for president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Mariana Eustáquio published a farewell message. “I want to say goodbye to you! This time has been incredible, but it was known that Moraes would persecute me and my mother,” she wrote.

THE People’s Gazette asked the STF for a position on the publication of X’s Global Government Affairs account, but has not yet received a response.