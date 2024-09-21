Social media platform X has appointed a legal representative in Brazil in a move aimed at resuming its service in the country but its suspension will remain in place until it meets further requirements, according to a court ruling.

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a ruling published Saturday that the platform had “not duly met” all requirements to end the ban, and gave it five days to provide additional documents.

The prominent judge has been embroiled in a long-running feud with the platform as part of his campaign to crack down on misinformation in Brazil.

Judge Moraes’ suspension of the platform last month came after its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading fake news, and did not appoint a new legal representative in Brazil as ordered by the judiciary.

The social media platform had more than 22 million users in Brazil before the ban.

Moraes also ordered X to pay a fine of at least five million reais ($913,000) for violating the suspension order on Thursday, when the platform became available again after a technical maneuver.

The platform denied deliberately defying the ban.

But Moraes said X had deliberately engaged in “illegal and ongoing” efforts to challenge Brazilian justice.