After many months of waiting, XAI, Elon Musk company specialized in artificial intelligence, announces the launch of Grok 3, its latest AI model; with a series of novelties for iOS and Web applications. According to Musk, “Grok 3 developed with a calculation power 10 times higher than that of its predecessor”, which is not surprising if it is taken into account that the company has used a huge data center in Memphis, Tennessee , with 200,000 graphic processing units (GPU) to train its new model.

The Grok Model Family

“Grok has a capacity superior to that of Grok 2. It is an artificial intelligence system that mostly pursues the truth, although that truth is sometimes at odds with the politically correct,” Musk said during the live broadcast of the presentation of the model . Grok is a family of models, the smallest is Grok 3 Mini, and responds quickly to user questions, although with little precision.

However, XAI made public knowledge that Grok 3 “is able to overcome GPT-4 in more than one test”, including Aime, which evaluates the performance of an AI model in mathematical questions; and GPQA, a test specialized in problems of physics, chemistry and biology. In addition, it has obtained outstanding results in Chatbot Arena, a collaborative evaluation platform where Grok 3 has demonstrated its higher reasoning capacity.

Grok 3 was trained with a total of 100,000 GPU NVIDIA H1000, accumulating a total of 200 million hours of computing. This figure is ten times higher than employee in version 2which shows a significant leap in the investment in processing power to achieve this new level of performance. Musk also indicated that Grok will incorporate a voice mode similar to that of his rival Chatgpt, which will allow a more organic interaction among users.

Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 Mini Reasoning

Among the innovations announced by XAI, they stand out Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini reasoning, Two models capable of checking the facts before offering users clear and precise answers. The two models focus on mathematical problems, science questions and programming doubts. They will be available through the official application, incorporating the “Big Brain” mode (great brain) to solve more complex problems that require elaborate calculations.

Besides, Grok models are the basis of a new function of app Deepsearchthat scan the Internet and X to analyze information and offer a summary in response to a question. For now, Grok 3 will only be available for subscribers to X Premium+, which can enjoy exclusive functions with the Supergrok Plan.

Grok 3 models will be available through the XAI API in the coming weeks. Due to its launch, the social network X will increase its monthly and annual price in the US and the world: 50 dollars and $ 395, respectively. According to the company, the increase ensures advanced artificial intelligence and uninterrupted navigation without advertising. X published a price list in his Support page.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.