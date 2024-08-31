AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/31/2024 – 8:43

The blocking of the social network X in Brazil began to take effect in the early hours of this Saturday (31), hours after the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered its suspension alleging judicial violations of the platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The suspension of the social network, formerly known as Twitter, was ordered on Friday afternoon by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who has been at odds with Musk for months over the limits of freedom of expression.

Access to the website and mobile app is no longer possible, at least for some users, AFP noted, in the absence of an official report.

Anyone trying to access the portal will encounter a message asking them to reload their browser without being able to log in successfully. The application, in turn, no longer generates new content or allows interactions.

A leading figure in the fight against disinformation in Brazil, Moraes on Friday ordered the “immediate suspension” of X across the country within 24 hours, a decision that sparked outrage from Musk, a self-declared defender of freedom of expression.

“Freedom of expression is the basis of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes,” the tycoon responded on X, calling the minister an “evil dictator.”

– Threat of fine –

Moraes demanded that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) adopt “all necessary measures” to comply with the decision against the company, which has 22 million users in Brazil, according to the specialized portal DataReportal.

The agency reported shortly after the start of compliance with court orders in a country where in the past other platforms, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, have already been temporarily suspended by court order.

Moraes also warned that daily fines equivalent to around R$50,000 will be imposed on anyone who tries to circumvent the blockade using “technological subterfuges”, such as virtual private networks (VPN).

OX is widely used in the country to disseminate official information, as well as a recreational, propaganda and debate channel.

“You who arrived by parachute and without luxuries, welcome,” said a Threads user minutes after the lockdown began.

The suspension, just over a month before the municipal elections, responds to an ultimatum given by Moraes on Wednesday for the platform to appoint a local representative under penalty of its closure.

The deadline passed on Thursday, after which the former Twitter said it expected to be blocked “soon” for refusing to comply with the man’s “illegal orders” to “censor his political opponents”.

The company announced in mid-August the closure of its operations in Brazil due to actions by the minister, although it kept the service available to Brazilians.

Moraes based Friday’s decision on X’s judicial failures and assured that the office intends to create an environment of total impunity on Brazilian social networks and has become the object of “instrumentalization” by hate groups.

The suspension will be in effect until the platform complies with the court orders, pays any outstanding fines and appoints a representative, as per the decision.

– “Who do you think you are?” –

Ahead of the ruling, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva questioned Musk’s “disrespect” for the Brazilian legal system and promoted his accounts on other social networks, including Bluesky, which reported a “large influx” of new users from Brazil.

“What does he think he is?”, said the president on Friday morning on MaisPB radio.

In April, Moraes opened an investigation into X, accusing it of reactivating accounts that had been ordered suspended by local courts. The network admitted that some of these users had managed to circumvent the restrictions.

In recent years, in the name of combating disinformation, Moraes has ordered the blocking of accounts of ultraconservative Brazilian figures.

It has done so mainly since attempts by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Musk, to discredit the electronic voting system during the presidential elections won by Lula.

The tycoon, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is also the target of an investigation by the Brazilian Justice Department against “digital militias”, which points to the alleged illegal use of public resources by Bolsonaro and his inner circle to orchestrate disinformation campaigns on the Internet during his presidency (2019-2022).