We must not forget that all the films made so far are the work of 20th Century Fox and the time has come for Marvel’s film arm to take advantage of this franchise.

Despite the above, this film by the so-called X-Men still does not have an official release window or date.

Apparently, the movement on the part of Marvel Studios regarding X-Men is because the strike suffered by American cinema is partially resolved.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached a preliminary agreement with the film studios.

It is tentative but a positive sign that the big production houses are willing to give in. But the strike by SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, is still active.

In any case, Marvel Studios is moving forward and the first thing is to have the story of the X-Men movie. The company little by little begins to introduce the Mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel is one of them, and Deadpool 3 will include not only Wolverine but others as well.

Another initiative to bring back the X-Men is the new animated series that is inspired by the classic from the 90s.

EXCLUSIVE: With a deal in place with the Writers Guild, studios have begun taking aim at setting writers for their open assignments. Marvel Studios is looking to set the bar with what will likely become one of the most sought-after jobs for any scribe https://t.co/wtCCnVHTp8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 29, 2023

We refer to X-Men ’97whose premiere is planned for 2024. Although Marvel Studios has recovered the rights to the Mutants since 2019 due to the purchase of Fox, it does not seem to show such a rush to bring them back.

But the day they become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting closer. The same can be said of other characters, such as Fantastic Four and Blade. It’s just a matter of time.

