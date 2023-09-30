The reboot movie which will mark the entrance of the X-men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is in the phase of evaluation of screenplaysaccording to a report published by Deadline: the producers should receive pitches for the script shortly.

With the writers’ strike interrupted, it seems that the mechanisms at Marvel have started moving again, after all there’s a lot of catching up to do given the various postponements linked precisely to the state of unrest and there is no shortage of projects in the pipeline.

In this case, however, it seems that a decision regarding the script for the new X-Men film will only be made during 2024after all we are talking about a film that does not yet have an official release period in cinemas.