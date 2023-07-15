Give the good old men X-Men comes this new Psylocke cosplay from roga_na_nogewhich also in this case is really beautiful in the reinterpretation of the famous superheroine armed with a katana and with the classic combat costume.

Elizabeth “Betsy” Glorianna Braddock, that’s the long name of character in question, she is well known as Psylocke, who over time has become one of the best-known characters in the X-Men universe, despite not always having a central role in the stories of the group of mutant super-heroes.

The fighter began to gain a prominent role as a support element for her brother Captain Britain in the first series of X-Men, but then gradually carved out an increasingly central role. Much of her success, probably, is also due to her undeniable charm: Psylocke always comes across as a fast and skilled fighter, able to use martial arts, sword and of course her special powers.

Beyond bare hand skills, Psylocke is also a powerful one telepath, able to use telekinesis, telepathy and creation of force fields and psychic weapons at will, which makes it a real living weapon. Her strange story takes a turn for the worse when she is kidnapped and transformed into a sort of ninja warrior, before later being rescued by the new mutants and brought to Xavier’s court.

This mixture of characters is an integral part of its charm and is also well reproduced by this interpretation of roga_na_noge, with a perfect reconstruction of costume and hairstyle as well as the usual undeniable charm of the model and cosplayer.

