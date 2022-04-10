Psylocke is the protagonist of the new cosplay realized by Lada Lyumos: the shrewd fighter of the X-Men she shows herself in a plastic pose, armed with a sword and ready to unleash her psychic powers.

Also appeared in the cinema in X-Men – Apocalypseinterpreted in that case by Olivia Munnas well as in a slew of X-Men games, Elizabeth Braddock in the comics is Brian Braddock’s twin sister, Captain Britain.

It is a mutant gifted with powers particularly interesting: from telepathy to telekinesis, as well as the ability to summon a psychic blade and rigorous assassin training to complete the picture of a really tough warrior.

The Russian model represented her in her classic uniform, adding a pinch of post-processing to the photo to make the most of the character’s abilities and highlight his danger.

