The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man in 2008 and, since then, it has not stopped growing until creating an empire with more than 20 films and millions of followers around the world. Certainly, it’s hard not to acknowledge the work of Marvel Studios under the direction of Kevin Feige.

About, Eric Lewald, showrunner of the X-Men animated series, appeared on the GWW’s Change My Mind podcast to reflect on the MCU, its admirable organization and diversity. He also talked about how difficult it would be to adapt the mutants and introduce them into the franchise.

“It’s strange. I know it is challenging. They put together this unprecedented thing, all these different superheroes that are all successful, and they managed to give them different shades and different approaches. I am constantly amazed by this monstrosity [Juggernaut] they have created. I cannot use that word because it is the name of a character ”.

The entrance of the mutants to the MCU will be a dream come true for fans. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

“I don’t know how Kevin Feige sleeps at night trying to juggle. But about the X-Men, when people ask me about integrating them into the MCU, I always see the problem backwards. There were too many characters in the mutant universe and many are connected. I found myself cutting in half of them and having stories about three X-Men. Just to try to stay healthy and not have to serve all of them at once in a 22 minute episode. “

It should be noted that the X-Men constitute one of the most iconic superhero teams in the history of Marvel Comics. Long before their films, the group had already risen to fame on the small screen with the 1992 animated series and promises to reinvigorate the MCU now that Marvel Studios regained the respective film rights.