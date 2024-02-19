













X-Men 97 would have the participation of Spider-Man from the 90s









Now, among all the references seen in the first trailer of X-Men 97 it is possible to see the front page of the newspaper Daily Bugle, better known as the Diario el Clarín, managed by editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson. Right there the question is asked, is Spider-Man a mutant?

This refers to the time when the X-Men made an appearance in Fox's Spider-Man animated series in the 1990s when Spidey had some problems with a transformation that was taking his body out of control.

In the trailer for 'X-Men '97' a newspaper from 'El Clarín' appears that refers to Spider-Man and Eddie Brock. Let's remember that the Spider-Man and X-Men series from the 90's exist in the same universe. pic.twitter.com/NkDPwGHpyc —Insight (@TheInsightLat) February 15, 2024

With the return of this new series and the appearance of the aforementioned audio, we could predict that this version of Spider-Man could also appear in this new installment of Marvel's mutants.

Source: Marvel Entertainment

We also recommend: Is the Oscar coming? The Boy and the Heron wins the BAFTA for best animation

X-Men 97 and Spider-Man as parallel series

It doesn't sound bad that we could enjoy a crossover in X-Men 97 that includes the Spider-Man of the 1990s.

Both the X-Men and Spider-Man series from the 1990s were produced by Avi Arad and Stan Lee and the animation studio was from Saban Entertainment.

Given the popularity of the characters, it was imminent that they would cross paths and in a way that was certainly justified, especially by the Spider-Man narrative. It is even proven that both series belonged to the same universe.

Now, with X-Men 97, we could see the crossover again, as long as it is Fox's Spidey and not a new one, because they could get into trouble with Sony.

What do you think about the possibility of seeing these characters together again? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)