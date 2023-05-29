













X-Men ’97 would be released in early 2024

If the leak, which involves the screenshot shared by a Twitter user, is correct, this would reveal that a new release of X Men ’97 would open the year on January 3, 2024 and would be broadcast on Disney Plus. However, everything remains a rumor.

Beau DeMayo, who is the head writer for X Men ’97 did not deny the information, he only limited himself to asking for more patience. However, the fans have already begun to count the days, despite the fact that we are still in the first half of 2023.

What do we know about X-Men ’97?

The new series will focus on Cyclops and Storm, the main mutants of this installment. It looks like they might be up against Mister Sinister, the clone-creating supervillain. Let’s remember that this character belongs to Chris Claremont’s imaginary of Uncanny X-Men.

Source: Fox

The story would take place months after X-Men: The Animated Series, whose end left us with the farewell of Charles Xavier who will seek other medical attention. However, a previous villain would have to get a new position after that.

X-Men: The Animated Series would work as the preamble of X Men ’97. It premiered on October 31, 1992. It should be noted that it consisted of four seasons and gathered 76 chapters.

If you want to refresh your memory before the premiere of X Men ’97, you can watch the pre-delivery via Disney Plus.

