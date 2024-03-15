













X-Men 97: when it premieres, at what time, how and where to see it | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The animated series of X-Men 97which is a Marvel Studios production, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year for X-Men fans. So it doesn't hurt to know when it will premiere, at what time, how and where to see it.

So what you can see below is a brief guide that will reveal the most important details about this proposal, which promises to give you a lot to talk about in the coming weeks.

X-Men 97, when does it premiere?

The premiere of the animated series X-Men 97 It will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 and two episodes will be available. Subsequently, each of the following, which will be ten in total, will leave each Wednesday consecutively.

We recommend: X-Men 97 would have the participation of the Spider-Man of the 90s.

This is only the first season of the program, which already has the second confirmed. The release dates for each episode are as follows:

Episode 1: 'To Me, My X-Men' | March 20

Episode 2: 'Mutant Liberation Begins' | March 20

Episode 3: 'FireMade Flesh' | March 27th

Episode 4: 'Motendo / Lifedeath – Part 1' | April 3

Episode 5: 'Remember It' | April 10th

Episode 6: 'Lifedeath – Part 2' | April 17th

Episode 7: 'Bright Eyes' | April 24

Episode 8: 'Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1' | May 1st

Episode 9: 'Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 2' | May 8

Episode 10: 'Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3' | 15 th of May

Fountain: Disney+.

What time does X-Men 97 premiere?

The premiere of each of the new episodes of X-Men 97 is at 12:00 am PT or 3:00 am ET every Wednesday in the United States.

In central Mexico, and during this time of year it is from 2:00 am. In other Latin American countries, its launch would be as follows:

2:00 am in Guatemala

3:00 am in Peru

3:00 am in Ecuador

3:00 am in Colombia

4:00 am in Venezuela

4:00 am in Bolivia

5:00 am in Chile

5:00 am in Argentina

Where can you see X-Men 97?

The animated series of X-Men 97 It is a Disney+ exclusive from Marvel Studios, so it can only be seen around the world through this video-on-demand service.

It is not planned to be available on any other platform or open, cable or satellite television. On Disney+ you can also enjoy the 76 episodes of the previous series, which are distributed over five seasons.

Fountain: Disney+.

How can X-Men 97 be seen?

To be able to see X-Men 97 It is necessary to have an active Disney+ account, whose monthly subscription is $179 Mexican pesos, and the annual subscription is $1,599 pesos. In conjunction with the Star+ service it is $269 Mexican pesos annually.

This service can be enjoyed both on televisions that support the application of this platform and on compatible computers and mobile devices. There are many ways to enjoy Disney+.

Fountain: Disney+.

This animated series is a continuation of the original from the 90s, and its story begins with Professor Charles Xavier leaving the X-Men in the hands of Magneto.

While he travels to the Shi'ar Empire with Lilandra to recover, Cyclops and the other X-Men must learn to work with the so-called master of magnetism.

It is quite a complicated relationship, while at the same time they must deal with their many challenges and enemies.

Apart from X-Men 97 We have more information about animated series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)