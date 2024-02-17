X-Men '97the new animated series dedicated to Marvel's mutant heroes, was presented with a trailer which reveals the exit date of the show on the Disney+ streaming platform, scheduled for March 20th.

As the name suggests, the project refers to the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, which ended in 1997 with a particularly significant event for Charles Xavier's pupils. Well, the new episodes will continue that same story.

We know that last September Marvel began evaluating the scripts for the cinematic reboot of the X-Men and this return to animated form undoubtedly lays the foundations for a relaunch of the supergroup on the screens.