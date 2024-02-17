X-Men '97the new animated series dedicated to Marvel's mutant heroes, was presented with a trailer which reveals the exit date of the show on the Disney+ streaming platform, scheduled for March 20th.
As the name suggests, the project refers to the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, which ended in 1997 with a particularly significant event for Charles Xavier's pupils. Well, the new episodes will continue that same story.
We know that last September Marvel began evaluating the scripts for the cinematic reboot of the X-Men and this return to animated form undoubtedly lays the foundations for a relaunch of the supergroup on the screens.
A project designed for the nostalgic
In addition to the style and plot, X-Men '97 will also feature several performers who lent their voices to the characters throughout the original series, such as Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Catherine Disher and Chris Potter
The first season of the show will consist of ten episodes, but the second season is already in the works.
