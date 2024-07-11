The third season of X-Men 97 Marvel’s is on the way, the scriptwriter of the series What if will replace the season 1 writer after his mysterious firing.

A few months ago the original showrunner of X-Men 97 Beau DeMayo was suddenly fired just days before the first episode of his series was set to air. At the time of writing this article the reason for his split with Marvel is unknown, however, we now know that Matthew Chansey, director and producer of What Ifwill be in charge of the third season.

The second season was indeed written by the original showrunner and shortly before his split with Marvel, DeMayo stated the following “I wrote a large portion of Season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved in or leading production, casting, design, editing, post, music, etc., or doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show.”.

Source: Marvel Animation

When does X-Men 97 season 2 come out?

According to Deadline, following DeMayo’s statements, the scripts for the second season are being revised, so the continuation of the events that happened after the end of the first season is still in production, while the third is in pre-production.

The production of the second season of X-Men 97 It started in September 2023, so we might think that it won’t take long to arrive, however thanks to the news of the dismissal of Beau DeMayo and the new showrunner everything is uncertain.

Tell us, do you think this change of showrunner will negatively affect the series? What do you think was the reason for this imminent dismissal?