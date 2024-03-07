A scene from X-Men '97, Marvel's classic mutant series, is the basis of a popular meme, but it's also the source of one of Rogue fans' favorite designs. The woman is often recreated in the form of cosplay and now is the time to see Rogue cosplay realized by missbri.

missbri offers us her Rogue cosplay in video format, which allows us to see the step-by-step transformation into a mutant heroine. We can thus see every strange Rogue cosplay created by missbri, also noting the care taken in the creation of this cosplay.

What do you think of Missbri's cosplay? And are you ready for the release of the animated series on Disney Plus?