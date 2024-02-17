There's been a meme going around for some time from the classic X-Men animated series in which we see a Rogue definitely curvier than usual, and Kalinka Fox took advantage of the opportunity to create a cosplay that referred to it.

The timing of his performance is actually excellent, given that Disney+ has just presented the first trailer for X-Men '97a series that takes up those characters and those situations, and which represents a first step towards bringing the famous mutants back to the screen in view of the film projects in which they are involved.

Among these undoubtedly stands out Deadpool & Wolverine, shown with an official teaser trailer a few days ago: the only film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we will see during 2024but it definitely promises well.