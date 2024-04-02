













X-Men 97 continues as a delight for those who grew up watching the original series in the '90s. Now they are filling fans with nostalgia again with a clip that shows Jubilee in an arcade game. Some fans believe this is a hint that this game could return.

The clip in question shows us Jubilee who is apparently trapped in a video game. Within this we see her advance, but the shot is very similar to that of the game of the X Men which came out for the arcades in 1992. In addition, fans found some references to other video games from this team.

After the release of this clip, a great discussion began on social networks such as X and Resetera. Some believe that it could be an indication of a return or a new game of this style for the mutants. While others believe that it is just the producers knowing their audience very well and giving them a good dose of nostalgia.

Whether it's a clue or not, it has already shown that fans are interested in the X-Men having a game of this type. Seeing the success achieved by the Ninja Turtles with Shredder's Revenge We wouldn't be surprised if a game like this from the mutants comes to take very good profits. They would like to?

What was the X-Men arcade game?

The game was simply called X Men and it was a Konami creation that hit the arcades in 1992. It was a beat em up where up to six players could join together to confront Magneto's forces and prevent him from causing chaos in humanity.. Bosses such as Pyro, Juggernaut or Mystique, among others, also appeared along the way.

Source: Konami

The playable characters were Wolverine, Cyclops, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, and Dazzler. At the time it was quite successful and even managed to leave the slot machines and go to consoles, including PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Unfortunately it is now very difficult to get, so a return in any way would be welcome. Have you ever played it?

