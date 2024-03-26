













X-Men 97 gives clues that it will adapt one of the best stories in comics | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









X-Men 97 just released a look at its third episode. In this we see that the team of mutants is in a dark version of the X-Mansion that Beast compares to hell.. This along with the end of the last episode seems to indicate the arrival of a much loved story.

There will be minor spoilers in case you haven't seen X-Men 97. At the end of the second episode it is revealed that Jean Gray may not be the real one after she bears Cyclops' son. This, along with the appearance of hell in episode 3, suggests that they will adapt the plot of Inferno.

In this series of the comics, it is revealed that Mr. Sinister created a clone of Jean Gray named Madelyne Pryor. At the same time, a demonic invasion occurs in Manhattan that involves several Marvel heroes. It all ends with several revelations about Cable, Jean Grey, Madeline and Cyclops.

We recommend you: X-Men 97 would have the participation of Spider-Man from the 90s

Although several of the important characters in this plot have not yet appeared in X-Men 97, they may give the story a twist. For now it's all theories, so we'll have to watch the next episode to find out if they'll really bring Inferno to the small screen. Don't forget that a new episode premieres every Wednesday.

What is X-Men 97?

X-Men 97 is a new animated series exclusive to the streaming service, Disney+. This works as a direct continuation of the mutant series that was broadcast in the nineties. In fact, it begins almost immediately after the events of its final season.

Source: Disney+.

Upon its arrival, critics and fans received it quite well. Especially because it manages to capture the spirit of the original series, but gives it reasons to remain relevant and interesting today. This March 27, its third episode of the 10 that will make up this season premieres. So you still have time to get on this train. Will you see her?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)