We say this because toys based on mutants such as Wolverine, Storm and Rogue have already begun to appear on the market, and in the case that we share with you, on the fearsome Sentinel robot.

This is a figure manufactured by Hasbro from their 12-inch Epic Hero line. The interesting thing about this one is that the new designs of the X Men appear on its packaging in X Men 97.

This is how you can see, from left to right, Storm, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Rouge, Cyclops and Gambit.

If there is something that is clear with the illustration on the packaging, it is that these mutants are very similar to the original series from the 90s.

Fountain: Fox.

With respect to the Sentinel itself, it can be seen that in X Men 97 it has the purple and maroon color combination, which is pulled straight from the comics.

In addition to the characters mentioned above, others appear on the back of the packaging. In addition to Jean Gray and Jubilee, Beast, Bishop and Morph are also present.

It is curious that the appearance of the characters comes before any promotional material for the series.

Some fans point out that Disney + and Marvel Studios are not promoting properly X Men 97. While new information arrives there are a few details.

The plot will take place many months after the end of the original series, and Mr. Sinister will be the main antagonist.

Fountain: Hasbro.

Also that Magneto will lead the X-Men in the absence of Professor Charles Xavier. The first season will have 10 episodes and a rumor has it that it will be out on January 3, 2024.

