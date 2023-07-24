













X-Men 97: details of the first episode are leaked and old acquaintances return







Unfortunately, said exhibition was made behind closed doors in one of the convention rooms and the video was not published as such.

But there are various descriptions about what appears in said preview, which apparently corresponds to its first episode.

Dr. Trask will be present at X Men 97and apparently will undergo an interrogation by the X Men. Likewise, Cyclops says a variant of the classic phrase of ‘to me, my X-Men’.

Jean Gray turns to Brain to enter Dr. Trask’s mind and discover his secrets. In another sequence, Cyclops can be seen using his optical beam to somehow encourage the fall of his companions from a great height and it was something spectacular.

Dr. Bolivar Trask, for those who have forgotten, is one of the main antagonists of the X-Men and responsible for the creation of the Sentinels.

Other details revealed is that Master Mold appears in the preview as well as pregnant Jean Grey; So did Archangel and Bishop as official members of the X-Men.

It’s a mystery why Marvel and Disney+ didn’t share this trailer for X Men 97 online that sounds very interesting.

UPDATE #2: The clip showcased the X-Men interrogating one of the antagonists of the show, Dr. Trask. Cyclops utters a variation of the iconic line: “To Me, My X-Men.” Jean Gray was shown using Cerebro to enter Trask’s mind during the interrogation. https://t.co/dRDKnlAOTv — The Cosmic Circus (@MyCosmicCircus) July 21, 2023

Especially if we take into account that the rumored release date of the animated series will be January 3, 2024.

Before the presentation of this clip, it was known that one of the X-Men’s main rivals will be Mister Sinister and that Magneto will lead the team in the absence of Professor Charles Xavier.

All because the latter will visit the Shi’ar Empire, which gave a lot to talk about in the X-Men comics in the 90s.

