Prior to the premiere of the animated series X-Men '97 It was known that it would have at least two seasons. But it seems that the reception has been so good that the third one has already been confirmed. That was what its producer, Brad Winderbaum, revealed in an interview.

There he hinted that production of the second is underway with the third. So the development of both has already begun and is a sign of the success that this program has had.

X-Men '97 is, along with What if…?which will return in 2025, one of the Marvel animated series that already has a third season announced and confirmed.

We recommend: X-Men 97 gives clues that it will adapt one of the best stories in comics.

Winderbaum commented that this animation will remain faithful to its roots but will explore other story arcs from the comics.

It's because of what this producer said 'like the original series which was largely based on the work of Chris Claremont, we will continue with that'.

Fountain: Marvel.

Brad Winderbaum pointed out that with X-Men '97 They are consulting the periods of the mid and late 70s as well as the early 90s. Apart from Claremont they are also consulting the work of Grant Morrison.

But he emphasized 'but it's definitely like the original series, it's based on the stories in the books [de cómics]'. At least for him it is 'liberating' to be able to stay within the 'sandbox' that the 90s represent.

For Winderbaum 'this allowed us to go to [otros] places, we could be so iterative and do so many things that we couldn't do if we were more attached to the MCU like Marvel's What If…?'.

What this producer says is very significant and is a sign that sometimes it is better to handle Marvel projects separately.

Fountain: Marvel.

That is, not within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has its limitations. X-Men '97 It is currently on Disney+.

With Phase Zero details. Apart from X-Men '97 We have more information about animated series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

